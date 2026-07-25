When the Stars dug into their 2026 offseason journey in early May, there were a few core pieces of business that required attention.
Taking shape: Stars lineup laying out nicely for 2026-27 season following Robertson deal
With the Stars’ top scorer locked into a new contract, the focus now shifts to the all-important question: Are they better than last year?
One was figuring out the future of longtime captain Jamie Benn. Another involved needing a new deal for pending restricted free agent Mavrik Bourque after a 20-goal, 41-point campaign. An airtight salary cap situation also threatened to make things interesting.
The superstar winger was fresh off of a stellar 45-goal, 96-point season that also included five goals and eight points in a six-game playoff series against the Wild. The impressive performance coaligned with the end of his four-year, $31 million contract signed back in October 2022.
But perhaps the most intriguing (or unsettling) part of the storyline was that there was no real certainty as to how it might play out. Sure, Robertson is one of the NHL’s top scorers and a cornerstone in the Dallas offense. Sure, he’s entering his prime and seemingly wants to be a Star for life. But with the Stars close to the cap ceiling and not wanting to go north of Mikko Rantanen’s $12 million AAV, would common ground be possible?
It ended up taking a little longer than expected. Rumors of trades and offer sheets cluttered news feeds for the better part of two months before Robertson officially filed for arbitration earlier this month, signaling a desire to return to Dallas.
And as Saturday’s scheduled arbitration hearing approached, both sides came to an agreement on a one-year deal worth $12 million on Tuesday night.
“During negotiations, it was very clear through Jason’s representatives that he wanted to be a Dallas Star,” Stars GM Jim Nill said. “So, we went through negotiations, went through all different short-term and long-term scenarios. In the end, this was probably the best fit for the timing of his contract status in the league and timing for our team. We’re very happy to have him signed and go forward from there.”
“It’s a business for them and for me,” Robertson said of the negotiations. “I think we’re both content with what it is right now and I’m ready to go into the season, win some games and be a part of that.”
With the last big piece of offseason business for the Stars being settled, the focus now shifts to the season on the horizon. And when you look forward to a new season, one of the first questions typically asked is, “Will they be better than last season?”
It’s an interesting topic that has been tossed around by fans and analysts alike over the course of the summer. And for a team that has been to the playoffs in five straight seasons including three Western Conference Final trips, it’s an altogether important one.
But with an agreement with the team’s top scorer in place and both sides keeping an eye on January 1 when talks about a long-term extension can resume, the current focus remains on October 2 when the Stars kick off the regular season.
Will the Dallas Stars team that takes the ice that night be stronger than its predecessor? Will they be capable of taking the next step in the pursuit for a Stanley Cup? It’s always a fascinating question, especially after an offseason spent largely on the fringes of anxiety and worry.
But it’s one that Robertson isn’t worried about.
“It’s a fantastic team, fantastic organization, fantastic players, staff and everything,” he said. “I’m very comfortable being in this situation and I’m excited for it. The team is only going to get better this season. Obviously, a couple of injuries last year hurt us. A couple of players taking new steps and the older veterans still having a lot of juice left, I’m excited for the season and excited to come in healthy. I’ve had a great offseason so far.”
As of now, the 2026-27 Dallas Stars look to be in pretty solid shape. And after a longer offseason than normal, they seem primed to hop right back into contender status.
With the offseason being a prime time to play armchair coach, let’s take a look at the lineup.
The first line should once again feature the dynamic duo of Wyatt Johnston (45 goals last season) and Rantanen (55 assists last season). The two share a heavy dose of firepower and a rare level of chemistry that was on full display throughout last season before Rantanen’s injury. With a longer offseason to rest and recover, both should be up and running at full speed by October alongside a left-wing spot that could be filled by second-year Justin Hryckowian, veteran Sam Steel or a handful of other players.
The second line (though in the Stars case it’s more like a 1B line) is where we can likely pencil in Robertson. Next to him should be two guys who spent a sizable chunk of last season navigating frustrating injuries. That’s Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin, two guys who can easily put up 25-plus goals and 50-plus points in a normal year. Hintz suffered two different tears in his hamstring back in early March and missed the rest of the season. But after posting at least 28 goals and 65 points in each of the previous four seasons, the 29-year-old is still a difference-maker on a nightly basis when healthy. Seguin, meanwhile, has only played in 47 games over the past two seasons due to hip surgery (2024-25) and a torn ACL (2025-26). Even so, he had 16 goals and 38 points in those two campaigns, which translates to a 28-goal, 66-point pace over 82 games.
Robertson, of course, needs no introduction. His 45 goals and 96 points last season were both the second-most in a season in his career, while his 15 power play tallies marked a new career-high. His chemistry with Hintz along with Seguin’s ability to stay consistent playing up and down the lineup could create another dangerous line combo in the Stars’ arsenal following the trade of Bourque to Nashville on July 1.
The third line could feature the reunited trio of Sa Steel, Matt Duchene and Benn, who went on an impressive tear through the middle of the 2025-26 season. The three seem to complement each other’s skill sets nicely to form an effective and dangerous line that can score at any moment.
The fourth line will likely feature a rotation of Oskar Bäck, Radek Faksa, Colin Blackwell, Joel Kiviranta and Arttu Hyry. That’s a defensively reliable line that can win faceoffs, play with bite, kill penalties and choke games out when needed.
According to CapWages, Dallas has just over $450K in cap space following the Robertson signing. That includes 13 forwards (but not Hyry), six defensemen and two goalies. With Hyry’s impressive debut down the stretch last year, the Stars may want him back in Dallas for this season. In order to do that, however, some cap gymnastics will be required.
However it unfolds, Dallas seems to have a number of options to round out the lineup chart.
The defensive core remains largely the same aside from trading Ilya Lyubushkin to Nashville and letting Alexander Petrovic sign with Florida in free agency. Even so, the added rest and recovery time should play a large part in helping the group reset and come back even sharper.
After all, this is a group that has played 726 games since the start of the 2018-19 season. That’s second-most in the NHL only to Vegas, who leads with 727.
The 2026 offseason began on a frustrating note for the Stars, as all early summers do. But the further we’ve gotten away from April 30, the more apparent it’s become that the extra four weeks of rest and recovery could work wonders for this team in the season ahead.
“We lost two players but other than that, we’ve got the same team coming back,” Nill said. “Tyler Seguin is anticipating to be healthy and Roope Hintz is back healthy. You look at our team that was in the playoffs and we’re actually a better team than that one last year. We also need some internal growth. Hryckowian can take another step, Nils Lundkvist and Lian Bichsel. If those guys all take the next step, we’re still a very good team.”
And with Robertson squared away and all other pertinent business wrapped up, the anticipation of next season can truly commence.
It’s just 69 short days away, after all.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Josh Clark is a writer for DallasStars.com. Follow him on X @Josh\_Clark02.