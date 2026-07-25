Taking shape: Stars lineup laying out nicely for 2026-27 season following Robertson deal

The second line (though in the Stars case it’s more like a 1B line) is where we can likely pencil in Robertson. Next to him should be two guys who spent a sizable chunk of last season navigating frustrating injuries. That’s Roope Hintz and Tyler Seguin, two guys who can easily put up 25-plus goals and 50-plus points in a normal year. Hintz suffered two different tears in his hamstring back in early March and missed the rest of the season. But after posting at least 28 goals and 65 points in each of the previous four seasons, the 29-year-old is still a difference-maker on a nightly basis when healthy. Seguin, meanwhile, has only played in 47 games over the past two seasons due to hip surgery (2024-25) and a torn ACL (2025-26). Even so, he had 16 goals and 38 points in those two campaigns, which translates to a 28-goal, 66-point pace over 82 games.