2026-27 Player Profile: Jason Robertson
Following a spectacular season and contract negotiations, the Stars’ leading scorer is eyeing another productive year that could lead to a long-term deal
Age: 27
Birthplace: Arcadia, California
Height/Weight: 6-3, 204
2025-26 regular season stats: 45 goals, 51 assists, 96 points, 20:15 avg. TOI in 82 games
2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs stats: 5 goals, 3 assists, 8 points, 23:17 avg. TOI in 6 games
Contract: Signed one-year deal worth $12 million on July 21 (can become UFA next summer)
Performance evaluation: One of the best things that happened for the Stars last season was the performance of Robertson. Facing the challenge of a potential new contract and the burden to prove himself to secure a spot on Team USA at the Olympics, Robertson chewed up the pressure and spit it out. While he didn’t end up making the cut for Team USA, he did everything he could and created a debate that would have been a lot more lively had the Americans not won gold. Bottom line, he answered a lot of questions from a lot of critics. In posting 96 points (45 goals, 51 assists), Robertson became an NHL First Team All-Star for the second time in his career. That’s no small feat when you consider he’s only six seasons into his NHL journey. He was a huge part of the Stars’ new and improved power play with a career-high 15 goals among 41 points on the man advantage, and the new coaching staff deployed him an average of 20:15 per game – fourth most in the team and highest among forwards. It was a career-high for Robertson in usage and reflected his importance to the team’s overall attack. Robertson took 294 shots on goal, second most in his career and third in the NHL overall. That was roughly 80 more than in previous seasons. All in all, he had what many believed was his most complete season ever.
Expectations for 2026-27: Robertson was pushed last season, and he pushed back well. He not only improved the weak spots in his game by being better defensively and showing more compete and toughness (both physical and mental), he improved the already sturdy parts of his game by taking more shots, pushing his creativity and stepping up when the pressure was highest. That was a big reason for the drama of his recent contract negotiation this summer, because he truly did gain confidence in where he fits both on the team and in the league hierarchy. This is a volatile time for money in the NHL with the salary cap rising sharply each summer, and Robertson is right in the middle of the tornado. With salaries going up, Robertson can ask for a lot on his next deal. But even with Tyler Seguin’s contract ($9.85M AAV) coming off the books and the NHL salary cap expected to see another spike next year, Dallas still has to find the right number for their leading scorer. That said, the negotiation process seemed to show that Robertson really does want to stay with the Stars. He could have accepted a trade to another team and signed a big deal. He could have gone to arbitration and seen if a neutral figure would give him even more than $12 million for next season, essentially pushing him out of the Stars’ price range in the process. Instead, he signed for a number the Stars can afford and opened the door to continue negotiating a long-term deal that can be signed as early as Jan. 1. That seems to be a positive thing. Mix in the fact that the situation provides even more motivation to perform well and you could set the table for a big season from Robertson. One of the things he said after signing the one-year deal was that he gained confidence from last year. The second-round draft pick from 2017 established a career-best in 2022-23 with 46 goals among 109 points and said he was disappointed when his points went down to 80 in each of the next two seasons. Robertson said he was invigorated that he could get himself back near 100 and that he believes he can start doing that on a regular basis. He has always had an athletic arrogance and has been described as a “rink rat” by his peers, but now it seems Robertson has knowledge on how to achieve the things he knows he can do on a yearly basis.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.