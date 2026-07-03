FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed captain Jamie Benn to a one-year contract, which will run through the 2026-27 season. The one-year contract is worth a base of $850,000, plus an additional $1,150,000 in potential performance bonuses.
Dallas Stars sign captain Jamie Benn to one-year, $850,000 contract
The contract is worth a base of $850,000, plus an additional $1,150,00 in potential performance bonuses
“Jamie’s leadership and commitment to this organization is truly unmatched and he has helped define our culture,” said Nill. “He continues to set the standard on and off the ice, and we’re excited to have him leading our team for another season.”
Benn, 36, finished the regular season with 36 points (15-21—36) through 60 games. Despite missing 20 games due to injury, Benn tied for eighth in scoring among Stars skaters. The 2025-26 season marked Benn’s 17th in the NHL, which is the second-most in Stars/North Stars history behind only Mike Modano (20) according to NHL Stats. Benn hit milestones last season such as scoring his 400th goal of his NHL career on Nov. 25 at Edmonton to become the second player in franchise history, the second player drafted in 2007 and the 13th active skater to score 400 career goals, along with becoming the sixth active player to skate in 1,200 games for one franchise when he did so on Dec. 2 against the New York Rangers.
The Stars captain has spent the entirety of his career with Dallas, totaling 992 points (414-578—992) in 1,252 regular-season games and is the longest-tenured captain in franchise history. He won the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s leading scorer with 87 points (35-52—87) in 2014-15 and was a finalist for the Hart Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the NHL’s most valuable player, the following season after totaling a career-high 89 points (41-48—89). Benn also earned All-NHL First Team honors twice (2013-14 and 2015-16) and NHL Second All-Star Team honors in 2014-15 in addition to representing the Stars at the 2012 and 2016 NHL All-Star Games.
Benn’s 1,252 career regular-season games played are the most of any Stars skater since the team relocated to Dallas and rank second in franchise history behind only Mike Modano (1,459). Benn also ranks in the top five in franchise history in career goals (second), assists (third), points (second), even-strength goals (287, second), power-play goals (111, fourth), overtime goals (12, first) and game-winning goals (65, second). Originally selected by Dallas in the fifth round (129th overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft, Benn is one of the highest-scoring fifth-round picks in NHL history, trailing only Alexander Mogilny (1,032) for the most-ever points by a skater selected in the fifth round. He'll enter in the 2026-27 campaign ranked in the top five in NHL history among fifth-round picks in career goals (second), assists (second), games played (second), power-play goals (fourth), overtime goals (third) and game-winning goals (second). He is also one of the highest-scoring players to emerge from the 2007 NHL Draft, with only first-overall pick Patrick Kane (1,400) totaling more career points than Benn.
The six-foot-three, 210-pound forward has added 80 points (28-52—80) in 126 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping the Stars to reach the 2020 Stanley Cup Final and three Western Conference Finals from 2023 to 2025. Since the Stars relocated to Dallas, Benn’s career postseason goal, point and games played totals are all the second-most in team history and his 52 assists rank third. A native of Victoria, British Columbia, Benn has represented his home country at the 2009 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, the 2012 IIHF World Championship and at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games, winning a gold medal in both 2009 and 2014.