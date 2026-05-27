With potential comes pressure: Stars’ recent success only creates more questions in chase for supremacy

Down one road lies the answers to getting over that hump and finally finding a way to hoist the Cup. Just look at the 2010s. The Washington Capitals made the postseason nine times in a 10-year span (including winning the Presidents’ Trophy three times), but never got past the second round. With generational goal scorer Alex Ovechkin at the helm, winning a title began to seem far-fetched. But they made the right adjustments, stuck to their formula and finally broke through in 2018. The Tampa Bay Lightning made it to the conference final three times in a four-year span before watching a historic 128-point regular season campaign in 2018-19 go up in flames via a sweep by Columbus in the First Round. But with questions swirling and doubt increasing, the Lightning found a way to prevail and turned it into three straight Stanley Cup Final appearances and two championships.