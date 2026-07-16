FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today their 2026-27 regular-season schedule, which opens Friday, Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center.
Dallas Stars announce 2026-27 regular-season schedule
The Dallas Stars 2026-27 regular-season schedule opens Friday, Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center
Dallas will host 41 opponents at American Airlines Center as part of its 2026-27 home slate, featuring 14 within the Central Division, 12 against Pacific Division opponents and 16 vs. Eastern Conference foes, with the majority of the games starting at 7 p.m. CT. The Stars will have 16 home weekend dates, including three on Fridays, 10 on Saturdays and three on Sundays.
Dallas will also take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ at AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on Saturday, February 20. The game will begin at 7 p.m. CT and be broadcast on ABC. Tickets to the 2027 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ outdoor game are available here via SeatGeek on a first come, first-served basis, while supplies last.
October will be a home-heavy month for the Stars, who will play nine times at AAC including a six-game homestand Oct. 20-31. On the flip side, Dallas will be on the road for 10 games in January. The team's longest road trip of the season is five games from Jan. 14-20.
Additional highlights include a Thanksgiving weekend game vs. Utah (Nov. 28) and a New Year's Eve matchup vs. New York Rangers (Dec. 31).
The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Feb. 5-7 for NHL All-Star Weekend held at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.
All Stars home games for the 2026-27 regular season will go on sale to the general public at a later date. Dallas Stars Victory Club Members, Dallas Stars App users and Dallas Stars Insiders will receive presales to purchase tickets before the general public. Victory Club Memberships and Partial Plans are available now. Fill out an interest form to get more information. The app is available to download now on the App Store® and Google Play. To become a Dallas Stars Insider and get access to ticket presales, click here.
The complete national and local broadcast schedules will be released at a later date.
HOME GAMES BY DAY
Monday: 4
Tuesday: 11
Wednesday: 4
Thursday: 7
Friday: 3
Saturday: 10
Sunday: 3
ROAD GAMES BY DAY
Monday: 2
Tuesday: 5
Wednesday: 5
Thursday: 7
Friday: 6
Saturday: 12
Sunday: 5
HOME GAMES BY MONTH
October: 9
November: 7
December: 5
January: 6
February: 7
March: 5
April: 3
ROAD GAMES BY MONTH
October: 5
November: 5
December: 8
January: 10
February: 3
March: 8
April: 3
BACK-TO-BACKS - 13 sets - 26 games total
Oct. 2 vs. St. Louis & Oct. 3 at Nashville
Oct. 13 vs. Colorado & Oct. 14 at Colorado
Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo & Nov. 15 vs. Florida
Nov. 27 at St. Louis & Nov. 28 vs. Utah
Dec. 19 at Winnipeg & Dec. 20 at Winnipeg
Jan. 8 at Anaheim & Jan. 9 at Los Angeles
Jan. 14 at Boston & Jan. 15 at New York Islanders
Jan. 19 at New Jersey & Jan. 20 at Chicago
Feb. 12 at Tampa Bay & Feb. 13 at Florida
Feb. 27 vs. Edmonton & Feb. 28 at St. Louis
March 5 at Philadelphia & March 6 at Detroit
April 2 at Minnesota & April 3 vs. Chicago
April 9 vs. Utah & April 10 at Nashville
To celebrate the 2026-27 NHL schedule release, Dallas Stars fans have the chance to win two tickets to one of their three favorite matchups. Three lucky fans will be selected after the sweepstake ends on Sunday, July 19 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Click here for more details and to enter-to-win!