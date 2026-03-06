Desharnais and Leddy open the suite for pediatric oncology patients

20251102_Red-Wings_vs_Sharks4421

For four nights this season at SAP Center, moments of joy, connection and community took shape, one game at a time. In partnership with Jacob’s Heart Cancer Support Services, San Jose Sharks defensemen Vincent Desharnais and Nick Leddy are hosting pediatric oncology patients and their families in a private suite across four Sharks home games this season, offering meaningful moments away from the day-to-day challenges of treatment and care.

Families attending receive tickets, parking, a catered suite, a Sharks goodie bag including custom Desharnais and Leddy player cards and had the opportunity to meet Vincent and Nick after the game.

20251102_Red-Wings_vs_Sharks4418-(2)

Families attending each suite night are identified by Jacob’s Heart, a Santa Clara County-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, as well as the parents and caregivers. By working closely with Jacob’s Heart, each night is intentionally designed to reach families who can benefit most.

TURNING EACH GAME NIGHT INTO MEANINGFUL IMPACT

In partnership with the players, the San Jose Sharks Foundation is helping amplify the impact of each suite night by providing a $2,500 financial match, reinforcing a shared commitment to pediatric cancer families. Together the collaboration blends personal connection with philanthropic support, demonstrating how meaningful moments on game night can also create lasting impact beyond the arena.

20260110_stars_vs_sharks80-(3)

SHOWING UP FOR FAMILIES TOGETHER

For Vincent Desharnais, the impact comes through presence. By taking time to connect with families and help create a welcoming environment, Desharnais emphasizes the importance of showing up, offering conversation and shared excitement with the families. “It’s important to give more for them and for the community, and this opportunity is priceless.”

