Desharnais and Leddy open the suite for pediatric oncology patients

For four nights this season at SAP Center, moments of joy, connection and community took shape, one game at a time. In partnership with Jacob’s Heart Cancer Support Services, San Jose Sharks defensemen Vincent Desharnais and Nick Leddy are hosting pediatric oncology patients and their families in a private suite across four Sharks home games this season, offering meaningful moments away from the day-to-day challenges of treatment and care.

Families attending receive tickets, parking, a catered suite, a Sharks goodie bag including custom Desharnais and Leddy player cards and had the opportunity to meet Vincent and Nick after the game.