Rookie Watch: 1st-year players having success after being traded

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks: Askarov (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) was picked No. 11 by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft and acquired in a trade by the Sharks on Aug. 23, 2024. He's second among rookie goalies in wins (18-16-2) and first in games played (37; all starts). The 23-year-old, who catches with his right hand, has a 3.53 goals-against average and .888 save percentage this season. In November, he went 8-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and .947 save percentage in 10 games.

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofky likes the fact Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic have competed and complemented each other to earn starts this season.

"I think competition drives you to be great and I think that's what we're seeing right now," Warsofky said. "I knew ‘Ned’ would be that type of guy and ‘Asky’ is just as competitive. I think it's a great duo we got. They support each other when they're in the net, and with our schedule, we're going to use both of them."

Askarov is coming off a season where he dominated in the American Hockey League (2.45 GAA, .923 save percentage in 22 games) with the San Jose Barracuda. He went 4-6-2 with 3.10 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 NHL games (12 starts) last season before going 3-2 with an AHL-best 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage in the Calder Cup Playoffs.