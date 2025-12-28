Best goals of 2025 shared by NHL.com writers

McDavid provides electricity for Oilers
Brian McDavid has seen more than his share of “wow” moments from his son Connor over the years. So, when this proud poppa called Connor’s goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 13 “electric,” you know it was a special one. Truth be told, the Edmonton Oilers captain is always cranked up when he plays at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, 45 miles south of his hometown of Newmarket. Such was the case on this occasion, with a coast-to-coast audience watching on Hockey Night in Canada. Just over three minutes into the game, McDavid took a pass from Evan Bouchard in the neutral zone and blew past four Toronto Maple Leafs players, almost as if someone had hit the speed burst button on a video game, before finishing the play off with the perfect deke on Maple Leafs goalie Dennis Hildeby. The accompanying buzz in the arena was one of awe and astonishment, and rightly so. “To do it on that stage, on a Saturday, in front of friends and family, it was amazing,” Brian McDavid said. Who are we to argue? -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer