Sampling with the Sharks presetned by McLeannan Agency raises over $500,000 for the Sharks Foundation

“Sampling with the Sharks is a powerful reminder of what happens when our community comes together around a shared purpose,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “Every glass raised and every bid placed helps expand access to education, wellness resources, and the game of hockey for young people across the Bay Area. We are incredibly grateful to our partners, players, and supporters who continue to make this impact possible.”

The semiformal celebration brought together the Sharks community for an unforgettable evening featuring Northern California wineries, gourmet cuisine, silent and live auctions powered by Ticketmaster, and powerful storytelling centered around the Foundation’s pillars: Youth Education, Youth Wellness, and Access to Hockey.

A NIGHT OF COMMUNITY AND CONNECTION

Guests mingled with Sharks players, coaches and broadcasters while sampling premier wines from participating wineries including Far Niente, Grassi, Heikell Family, Inglenook, Joseph George Fine Wines, La Pelle, Miner, Schramsberg, Schweiger, Silver Oak, and Vineyard 29.