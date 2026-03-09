Sampling with the Sharks presetned by McLeannan Agency raises over $500,000 for the Sharks Foundation

On Saturday, February 21, the Sharks Foundation welcomed players, coaches, broadcasters, partners, and fans to the beautiful Hayes Mansion in San Jose for its signature wine tasting fundraiser, Sampling with the Sharks presented by Marsh McLennan Agency. By the end of the night, more than $500,000 was raised to support underserved youth and families across the Bay Area.
“Sampling with the Sharks is a powerful reminder of what happens when our community comes together around a shared purpose,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “Every glass raised and every bid placed helps expand access to education, wellness resources, and the game of hockey for young people across the Bay Area. We are incredibly grateful to our partners, players, and supporters who continue to make this impact possible.”
The semiformal celebration brought together the Sharks community for an unforgettable evening featuring Northern California wineries, gourmet cuisine, silent and live auctions powered by Ticketmaster, and powerful storytelling centered around the Foundation’s pillars: Youth Education, Youth Wellness, and Access to Hockey.
A NIGHT OF COMMUNITY AND CONNECTION
Guests mingled with Sharks players, coaches and broadcasters while sampling premier wines from participating wineries including Far Niente, Grassi, Heikell Family, Inglenook, Joseph George Fine Wines, La Pelle, Miner, Schramsberg, Schweiger, Silver Oak, and Vineyard 29.
Each attendee received a Sharks-themed tasting glass and exclusive access to a live auction powered by Ticketmaster featuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences and unique Sharks packages. Presenting sponsor Marsh McLennan Agency, supporting sponsor SAP, and auction sponsor Ticketmaster helped make the evening possible through their generous commitment to the Sharks Foundation.
MISSION MOMENTS THAT MOVED THE ROOM
Throughout dinner programming, guests heard from three Mission Moment speakers whose stories highlighted the direct impact of the Sharks Foundation.
From Youth Education, Youth Wellness, and Access to Hockey, each story reflected the life changing programs made possible through community support. One particularly emotional moment came during the Access to Hockey segment, as a Special Olympics Northern California athlete, Justin Voltaggio, shared his journey. He reminded the room that the inclusive spirit of Sharks hockey gave him the friends he never had in school.
AN ELECTRIC LIVE AUCTION
This year’s live auction powered by Ticketmaster featured a curated lineup of one-of-a-kind Sharks experiences and packages unavailable anywhere else. Bidders competed for experiences that blended hockey and hospitality, including: Road Trip with the Team, Topgolf with the Head Coaches, Escape Room with Sharks Players, Dinner at Center Ice with Mike Grier, Bay Brews and Big League Views with Tyler and Cat Toffoli, and an Elevated Cupcake Experience with Andrea & Randy Hahn, Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith.
IMPACT BEYOND THE BALLROOM
Funds raised from Sampling with the Sharks will support Community Assist Grants to local nonprofits, Reading is Cool literacy initiatives, access to hockey opportunities, wellness programs, and more.
The Sharks Foundation extends its deepest gratitude to its sponsors:
Presenting Sponsor: Marsh McLennan Agency
Supporting Sponsor: SAP
Auction Sponsor: Ticketmaster
Dinner Sponsors: Casino M8trix, Hotel De Anza, Joby Aviation, Alice Robertson, Andy and Heather Steingruebl, Laura & Rob Tsuk
Sharks Table Supporters: Casino M8trix, Hotel de Anza, Joby Aviation, Alice Robertson, Andy and Heather Steingruebl, Laura & Rob Tsuk