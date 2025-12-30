Dryden, Parent, Delvecchio among deaths in hockey world in 2025

The hockey community was hit hard in 2025 with the death of a Hockey Hall of Fame goalie and six-time Stanley Cup champion for the Montreal Canadiens in the 1970s, another who keyed the Philadelphia Flyers to back-to-back NHL titles in 1974 and 1975, and a member of the famed "Production Line" with the Detroit Red Wings.

Generations of fans also mourned the loss of the radio voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins for 46 years; a senior adviser to the general manager of the Minnesota Wild who helped build the 2009 Stanley Cup champion Penguins, and the owner of the 1999 champion Dallas Stars who played an active role in hockey's growth throughout the city.

Here's a look at some of those in the hockey world who died during the year, in chronological order: