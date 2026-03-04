The San Jose Sharks and Sharks Foundation once again hosted a Unified Special Olympics Northern California Floor Hockey Game presented by Kaiser Permanente on Saturday, January 24, at Santa Clara High School.
Sharks players join Special Olympics Northern California Athletes for unified floor hockey game
Special Olympics Northern California athletes took the floor alongside Sharks players for a scrimmage that celebrated inclusion, teamwork, and the shared joy of the game. The afternoon mirrored the energy of a Sharks game at SAP Center, complete with the Sharks goal horn, in-arena host Emily Harlan, Sharks broadcasters calling the action, appearances from the Coca-Cola Tank Patrol and S.J. Sharkie, and an inflatable Shark Head entrance for athlete introductions.
San Jose Sharks players Mario Ferraro, Barclay Goodrow, Alexander Wennberg, William Eklund, Adam Gaudette, and former Shark Vincent Iorio joined athletes on the court alongside Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky. Sharks broadcasters Randy Hahn, Dan Rusanowsky, and Drew Remenda helped bring the experience to life by “calling” the game.
The event marked the seventh Special Olympics Floor Hockey Game hosted by the Sharks, further celebrating the long-standing partnership with Special Olympics Northern California and its continued commitment to creating inclusive opportunities through sport.
“This event is an annual tradition that is beloved by the Sharks organization. Our players, coaches, and staff genuinely enjoy spending their Saturday with these amazing athletes and engaging in a friendly, unified competition,” said Stephanie Dubin Combo, Community Relations Manager. “You’ll notice many of the players have come to the event several years in a row — that is something really special about this event. And this year we were able to include athletes all the way from Tuolumne County to expand the reach of the event.”
In December, the Sharks Foundation and presenting partner Kaiser Permanente awarded Special Olympics Northern California a $25,000 Community Assist Grant at its regional tournament in Pleasanton. The funding will support operational costs for the 2026 floor hockey program, positively impacting more than 400 athletes and coaches across the region. At the event in January, the Sharks Foundation also announced that this support will extend through 2027, with additional details to be shared in the coming months.
“This investment through the Sharks Foundation’s Community Assist Grant, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, reflects our shared commitment to expanding inclusive access to sport,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director of the Sharks Foundation and Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “The support will help sustain Special Olympics Northern California’s floor hockey program for more than 400 athletes and coaches, creating opportunities for confidence, connection, and wellness through the game. We are proud to extend this partnership through 2027 and continue building spaces where everyone can experience the joy of hockey.”
The scrimmage highlighted the core mission of Special Olympics programming, bringing together athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to compete side by side. Following the Athlete Oath, athletes and Sharks players took the floor for an hour-long game filled with smiles, high-fives, and unforgettable moments.
“It’s the best event ever...it’s so much fun, so much excitement,” said Sharks alternate captain Alexander Wennberg.
In a surprise moment that brought smiles across the gym, Wennberg invited participating athletes to be guests of him and his wife, Felicia, at upcoming Sharks games this season. The Wennbergs are partnering with the Sharks Foundation to host athletes and their families in suites across four remaining Sharks home games, providing tickets, parking, Sharks gear, and time together after each game to continue building connection beyond the floor.
More than 150 Kaiser Permanente employees and guests joined Team Teal staff and supporters in cheering on athletes and reinforcing the community-wide impact of the partnership. Events like this Floor Hockey Game continue to exemplify how the Sharks and Sharks Foundation use hockey as a platform to foster connection, inclusion, and opportunity across the Bay Area.