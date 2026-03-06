Sharks sign goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract extension

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to a two-year contract extension worth six million dollars (three million AAV).

Nedeljkovic, 30, has appeared in 26 games with San Jose, recording an 11-9-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average (GAA) and a .902 save percentage (SV%). Over his previous eight appearances, Nedeljkovic is 6-1-0 and has posted a minimum of a .913 SV%. He recorded a career-best five straight wins from Jan. 6-23, and appeared in his 200th NHL game on Jan. 15 at Washington. He recorded his first official career fight in the game against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 19, where he also posted a .972 SV%, his best of the season, stopping 35 of 36 shots in the win.

In 205 career NHL games with Carolina, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and San Jose, Nedeljkovic has posted an 85-69-29 record, a 2.97 GAA and a .903 SV% with nine career shutouts.

In his first full NHL season of 2020-21, Nedeljkovic led the NHL with a 1.90 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team and finished third in Calder Memorial Trophy voting as the NHL’s top rookie.

That same season, he posted a 2.17 goals-against average and a.920 save percentage in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Hurricanes.

Nedeljkovic also has a flare for offense. On January 17, 2025, Nedeljkovic scored his first career NHL goal, becoming the 16th NHL goaltender to do so. He also became the first goaltender in NHL history to score a goal and record an assist in the same game, as well as the only goaltender to score a goal in the NHL, AHL and ECHL.

Nedeljkovic has played extensively in the AHL as well, accumulating 182 games with Charlotte, Grand Rapids and Wilkes-Barre. His AHL career includes winning the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award presented annually to the American Hockey League's best goaltender and being named a First Team All-Star in 2018-2019, winning the Calder Cup Championship alongside then-Checkers assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky in 2019 and was named to the AHL First All-Star Team in 2020.

He has represented the United States at the 2024 World Championships, the 2016 World Junior Championships (bronze) and the 2014 U-18 Championships (gold).

The six-foot, 203-pound native of Parma, Ohio was originally selected by Carolina in the second round (37th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.