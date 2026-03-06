Sharks visit local elementary school, read to students

Celebrini, Smith, Ostapchuk answer questions from kids

Smith, Celebrini, and Ostapchuk visit school

By Max Miller
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

San Jose Sharks stars Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith visited Bachrodt Elementary School for Reading Across America Week on Thursday.

Along with fellow Sharks forward Zack Ostapchuk and four-time Canadian women's Olympic medalist Rebecca Johnston, the four visited elementary school classrooms, read stories to students, and answered questions from kids.

"Super fun. Just being able to go in the classroom and talk to them, and even the conversation after, it was a lot of fun," Celebrini said.

"I remember being their age and seeing professional athletes and NHL players. Just getting so excited and super special, and you always try to leave a lasting remark," Smith said.

The Sharks Foundation helped organize the event as part of the team's Reading Is Cool Program. Reading is Cool powered by the Sharks Foundation promotes literacy, encourages academic achievement, and rewards positive classroom performance throughout Northern California. Through school visits, interactive assemblies, classroom incentives, and ticket experiences, the program connects tens of thousands of students with Sharks resources to reinforce the importance of reading both in and out of the classroom. During the 2025-26 season, Reading is Cool will inspire approximately 27,000 students in 1,000 classrooms in San Jose and beyond.

"I remember doing certain things like this, and reading a certain amount of books, and [you would] maybe get a prize or something," Smith said. "But for us to be able to come here and have them be this excited is super cool, and we love doing it."

Bachrodt Elementary sported S.J. Sharkie hand-drawn hats and San Jose Sharks-themed "Reading is Cool" shirts. After the players finished reading a story to the kids, the class could ask any questions to whichever player was in their class. Celebrini was asked a fun question about why the San Jose Sharks are called the Sharks. 

"That is a great question. They've always been called the Sharks, and I don't know why. That's a great question, I should probably find that out," Celebrini responded.

"That one stumped me," Celebrini joked. "It's important to me just to give back to the community. I mean, whenever I get an opportunity like this, it's important to me to follow through on it. I know how much it meant to me when guys took the time to stop or say hi, or kind of do these sorts of things."

The event wrapped up in the school library, with a brief ceremony recognizing four kids for their reading achievements. Hosted by Sharks radio broadcaster Dan Rusanowsky, the students listened to the players about their favorite books.

"It was a little nerve-racking. I was probably more nervous for that than for a game," Celebrini said. "I don't read every day. I play hockey every day."

Smith remembers meeting the Boston Bruins in 2011 and couldn't stop talking about it.

"I remember being a kid and meeting the Bruins in 2011 and just how excited I got. I just never stopped talking about it. So, glad I could pass it on," Smith said.

All Reading Is Cool students received a voucher for two tickets at the start of the program. A group of 100 Reading Is Cool students will attend the Sharks game against the New York Islanders on Saturday (10 p.m.; MSGSN, NBCSCA) and will receive a special shoutout.

