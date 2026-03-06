Sharks visit local elementary school, read to students

The Sharks Foundation helped organize the event as part of the team's Reading Is Cool Program. Reading is Cool powered by the Sharks Foundation promotes literacy, encourages academic achievement, and rewards positive classroom performance throughout Northern California. Through school visits, interactive assemblies, classroom incentives, and ticket experiences, the program connects tens of thousands of students with Sharks resources to reinforce the importance of reading both in and out of the classroom. During the 2025-26 season, Reading is Cool will inspire approximately 27,000 students in 1,000 classrooms in San Jose and beyond.

"I remember doing certain things like this, and reading a certain amount of books, and [you would] maybe get a prize or something," Smith said. "But for us to be able to come here and have them be this excited is super cool, and we love doing it."

Bachrodt Elementary sported S.J. Sharkie hand-drawn hats and San Jose Sharks-themed "Reading is Cool" shirts. After the players finished reading a story to the kids, the class could ask any questions to whichever player was in their class. Celebrini was asked a fun question about why the San Jose Sharks are called the Sharks.

"That is a great question. They've always been called the Sharks, and I don't know why. That's a great question, I should probably find that out," Celebrini responded.

"That one stumped me," Celebrini joked. "It's important to me just to give back to the community. I mean, whenever I get an opportunity like this, it's important to me to follow through on it. I know how much it meant to me when guys took the time to stop or say hi, or kind of do these sorts of things."