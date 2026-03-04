Sharks sign forward Kiefer Sherwood to a five-year contract extension

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a five-year contract worth $28.75 million ($5.75 AAV).

“We are very excited to have Kiefer remain in San Jose and be part of the group that we are building,” said Grier. “The ingredients he brings to our line-up on a nightly basis blend extremely well with the skillsets of his teammates and we look forward to his contributions in the years to come.”

Sherwood, 30, was acquired by San Jose on Jan. 19, 2026 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for prospect Cole Clayton and 2026 and 2027 second round draft selections. In five games with the Sharks this season, Sherwood has two points (one goal, one assist), including the game-winning goal on Mar. 3 against the Montreal Canadiens. Since his debut with the team on Feb. 4 vs. the Colorado Avalanche, he leads the team in hits with 28, and registered a team-best (tied) nine hits on Mar. 1 vs. the Winnipeg Jets.

Prior to coming to San Jose, Sherwood scored 23 points (17 goals, six assists) in 44 games for the Canucks. He led the team in goals, was third in points this year, and ranked second in the NHL in hits (210) at the time of his trade. Sherwood recorded two hat tricks thus far in 2025-26: Oct. 30, 2025 at St. Louis and Dec. 19, 2025 at the New York Islanders. Between Nov. 8 through Nov. 20 across seven games, he registered three goals and four assists, collecting two separate season-high three-game point streaks. He currently has three straight 10-goal seasons and is two shy from his career-best 19 in the previous year.

Over the course of his NHL career with the Anaheim Ducks, Colorado, Nashville Predators, Vancouver and San Jose, Sherwood has appeared in 314 NHL games, scoring 123 points (61 goals, 62 assists).

Sherwood has also played in the American Hockey League (AHL), appearing in 186 games and scoring 172 points (92 goals, 80 assists) for the San Diego Gulls, Colorado Eagles, and Milwaukee Admirals. He was named to the AHL Second All-Star Team in the 2021-22 season after recording 75 points (36 goals, 39 assists) in 57 contests for the Eagles.

Prior to his professional career, he played across three seasons for Miami University (Ohio), appearing in 106 games and collecting 86 points (34 goals, 52 assists). He registered a career best 38 points in the 2016-17 season. He also played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for two seasons.

The six-foot, 194-pound native of Columbus, OH was originally signed by Anaheim as a free agent on Mar. 20, 2018.