Best moments from 2025 shared by NHL.com writers

Legend honored by Canadiens
Growing up in Scarborough, Ontario, road hockey games after school and on weekends were staples for more than a decade. In each of those games, my pals would pick who they were … Darryl Sittler, Mike Palmateer, Guy Lafleur, Bobby Clarke, the list goes on. For me, there was only one choice: Ken Dryden. As a goalie, I would always replicate his stance of leaning on his goal stick with both hands when the tennis ball was at the other end. When Dryden died on Sept. 5 at age 78, I wondered how the Montreal Canadiens, who excel in holding ceremonies, would honor him. They didn’t disappoint. Prior to their home opener Oct. 14, Dryden’s mask sat on top of one of the nets, a lone spotlight shining down on it. The perfect tribute, and a moment of the NHL season that struck deep with me unlike any other. Well done. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer