Sherwood signs 5-year, $28.75 million contract to remain with Sharks

Kiefer Sherwood signed a five-year, $28.75 million contract with the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday. It begins next season and has an average annual value of $5.75 million.

The 30-year-old forward has 25 points (18 goals, seven assists) in 49 games for the Sharks and Vancouver Canucks this season, including two points (one goal, one assist) in five games since being acquired by San Jose in a trade with Vancouver on Jan. 19.

“It feels like it's been a whirlwind and a long time coming," Sherwood said, "but I'm just super grateful to be here and to be able to be part of someone's future is pretty special and obviously new to me. You know, I've kind of bounced around looking to find a home, and just super, super grateful and super excited. I know we're building towards something special here, and just to be part of that and the future and helping everyone along the way, it's pretty cool. And still trying to process it all.”

Sherwood is in the last of a two-year, $3 million contract ($1.5 million average annual value) he signed with the Canucks on July 1, 2024. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

"We are very excited to have Kiefer remain in San Jose and be part of the group that we are building," Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. "The ingredients he brings to our lineup on a nightly basis blend extremely well with the skillsets of his teammates and we look forward to his contributions in the years to come."

The Sharks (30-25-4) are looking to clinch their first playoff berth since the 2018-19 season. They trail the Seattle Kraken by three points for the second wild card in the Western Conference with two games in hand. San Jose plays back-to-back home games on Friday (St. Louis Blues) and Saturday (New York Islanders).

“You look at the hockey side of things and just see how things are trending," Sherwood said. "I think being competitive is something that was really important to us in this decision. We want to continue to push and grow. And this is about continuing to grow towards something special here and build towards something. Ultimately, it's about winning.

"You only get so many cracks at it in your career, and to be part of a group that is going to be competitive and push for things here, and hopefully, sooner than later, you know that that's, like, the most exciting part. As a competitor you want the chance just to get a chance, right? And that's why you play and continue to grow and elevate.”

Signed by the Anaheim Ducks as an undrafted free agent on March 20, 2018, Sherwood has 123 points (61 goals, 62 assists) in 314 regular-season games for the Ducks, Colorado Avalanche, Nashville Predators, Canucks and Sharks and two points (one goal, one assist) in eight Stanley Cup Playoff games.

NHL.com staff writer William Douglas contributed to this report