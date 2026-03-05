Sharks acquire defenseman Jett Woo

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Jett Woo from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Jack Thompson.

Woo, 25, has registered eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 26 games this season for the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League. He ranks fifth among team defensemen in points, and is second in penalty minutes (78).

Over the course of his professional career with the Utica Comets and Abbotsford, he has recorded 91 points (22 goals, 69 assists) in 293 AHL games. He helped Abbotsford capture the Calder Cup last season, appearing in 22 postseason games and scoring six points (one goal, five assists), along with a plus-8 rating.

In juniors, he played across four seasons for the Moose Jaw Warriors and Calgary Hitmen in the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he collected 160 points (33 goals, 127 assists) in 242 career games. He was named to the WHL (Eastern Division) Second All-Star Team in the 2018-19 season after posting a WHL career best 12 goals, 54 assists and 66 points.

The six-foot, 205-pound native of Winnipeg, Manitoba was selected by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL Draft (second round, 37th overall).

Thompson, 23, appeared in 42 games for the San Jose Barracuda this year, recording 12 points (three goals, nine assists). Over the course of his professional career, he has appeared in 203 AHL games, recording 91 points (20 goals, 71 assists), and 34 NHL games, scoring 10 points (four goals, six assists) with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Sharks.