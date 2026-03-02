Big Sharks weekend ahead with South Asian Culture Celebration and Women of Teal games

The San Jose Sharks will host two celebration nights at SAP Center this weekend, celebrating culture, community, and the impact of women in sports across the Bay Area.

South Asian Culture Celebration

Friday vs. St. Louis Blues - 7 p.m. - SAP Center, San Jose

On Friday evening, March 6, the Sharks will highlight and celebrate the vibrant South Asian community throughout the Bay Area during the team’s South Asian Culture Celebration game.

Local Bay Area artist Muneeba Zeeshan has created a custom Sharks logo inspired by South Asian art and culture. The logo will be featured prominently throughout SAP Center and displayed along Barack Obama Blvd., across from the arena’s Lot D, welcoming fans to the celebration.

Fans can enjoy a variety of activities and community activations throughout the concourse, including a South Asian Culture Celebration Friendship Bracelet Making Station along with the Association of Indo Americans table.

Intermission will feature a live performance from Bhangra Empire, bringing high-energy dance and music to the concourse during both intermissions and pre-game!

Additional highlights surrounding the celebration include:

Punjabi-language broadcast on the Sharks Audio Network through Sharks + SAPC app featuring Hockey Night in Canada’s Harpreet Pandher and Taqdeer Thindal

Interview featuring Harnarayan Singh and Brodie Brazil

Sikh Guadara Ball Hockey Clinic Recap from January

Celebration of the newly formed Sharks South Asian Advisory Committee

Special South Asian Culture Celebration pucks will be sold at the Sharks Pro Shop featuring the game’s logo

Following the game, Sharks representatives will participate in the AIA Holi Fest Festival of Colors on Saturday March 7th from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Discovery Meadow Park.

For more information, visit aiaevents.org.

Women of Teal Game, Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Saturday vs. New York Islanders - 7 p.m. - SAP Center, San Jose

On Saturday night, March 7, the Sharks will celebrate Women of Teal, spotlighting women leaders, athletes, creators, and community changemakers throughout Northern California to celebrate International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month.

All fans in attendance will receive a Sharks Women of Teal Puffy Hat as part of the all-arena giveaway. The Sharks Pro Shop will feature the newest Line Change drop from the “Call the Girls” collection, alongside additional themed merchandise.

Pregame and in-game highlights include:

In-game interviews with retired Team Canada Olympic Gold Medalist & 2019 NHL All Star Skills Competition participant Rebecca Johnston-Lewington on the growth of the game for girls nationwide.

On-ice participation from girls hockey players representing:

* Tri Valley Blue Devils

* Santa Clara Blackhawks

Pregame performance by Fusion Dance

Participation from the Women’s Business Enterprise Council of Northern California, including Zamboni rides

Recognition of the Sharks Women’s Network and the Women of Teal Advisory Committee

Girls Scouts of America cookies available for purchase at the conclusion of the game

Specialty jersey auction with proceeds benefiting the Northern California Women’s Hockey Association (sharksjerseys.givesmart.com).

The Sharks are also excited to welcome the Bay FC’s new head coach, Emma Coates and assistant coach Gemma Davies to the Tank. Fans can look forward to seeing Emma during an in-game interview as we welcome her to the Bay.

Local Bay Area artist Elba Martin provides custom Sharks logo artwork utilized on merchandise and the specialty jersey auction, as well as in the arena bowl to visually celebrate women’s empowerment.

Additional activations include:

Women of Teal Sharks logo jersey auction benefitting Northern California Women's Hockey Association (logo designed by a local Bay Area artist)

Women of Teal friendship bracelet-making station for fans to create and trade

Fans are encouraged to join the Sharks for both games as SAP Center transforms into a hub of celebration, culture, and community impact.

