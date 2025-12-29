Short Shifts Year in Review 2025: Top moments from around the NHL

4. Gaudreau Brothers Honored at Stadium Series

The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series was the first outdoor game for the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was played at “The Horseshoe” home to Ohio State’s perennial powerhouse football team.

It’s tradition for the participating teams to find a theme for their pregame outfits and, for the Blue Jackets, it was just another way to honor their late teammate and friend, Johnny Gaudreau, who was tragically killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles with his brother Matthew near the family home in New Jersey in August of 2024.

Blue Jackets players all donned the “Johnny fit,” an Avalon Surf Shop hoodie from the N.J. store along with black sweats and black Ugg boots.

"If you knew John, you get it," Blue Jackets forward and longtime Gaudreau friend Sean Monahan said.

The Detroit Red Wings also honored Gaudreau, each player wearing one of a handful of select jerseys from Johnny and Matthew’s amateur careers.

Another part of Johnny’s lasting legacy, his third child and second son, Carter Michael, was born in September.

5. Star-studded Draft Night in L.A.

The 2025 NHL Draft was filled with moving moments right from the top pick on down.

The New York Islanders selected talented defenseman Matthew Schaefer with the No.1 pick. Schaefer had arrived to the draft with a tribute to his mother, who died in February 2024 from breast cancer, sewn into the lining of his suit jacket. The Islanders also placed a Hockey Fights Cancer ribbon on Schaefer’s draft day jersey.

The Blue Jackets welcomed Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny’s widow, to announce their pick. Meredith addressed the crowd and thanked everyone from players to coaches to Blue Jackets fans for their support before doing the honors.

Later in the draft, comic actor Adam Sandler appeared via video to announce the Boston Bruins pick. Comedian Nikki Glaser made the St. Louis Blues pick. Philadelphia Eagles star Brandon Graham and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley each picked for the Flyers, Kris Letang’s son, Alex, made a Penguins pick and actor Kevin Connolly made a pair of picks for the Islanders later in Round 1.

And while the stars were out for the first round, by Round 6 only the true diehards remained. So NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly called one up on stage – 17-year-old Los Angeles Kings fan Jeremy Roth – to make the team’s final pick at No. 216 overall.

6. Schiefele Scores One for Dad

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele lost his father on the morning of Game 6 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Dallas Stars. He decided to play, citing that would be his father’s wishes as a unflinching supporter of his hockey career.

And, wouldn’t you know it? Scheifele went out and immediately scored on for dad. The smile after the score said it all.

But that was hardly the last word. Stars and Jets fans teamed up for a movement they called “$55 for 55” where anyone who could afford a $55 donation to the Scheifele Family’s supported charities. When it was all said and done, the movement raised over $80,000 in Brad Scheifele’s name.

7. Just Like Seth Jarvis, Only Smaller

When is Seth Jarvis not Seth Jarvis?

When it’s a young Carolina Hurricanes fan dressed just like Seth Jarvis. Complete with sweet ‘stache and sleeveless Harvard shirt.

And yes, Mini Jarvis returned for the playoffs.

8. 4 Nations Mania

The historic 4 Nations Faceoff grabbed the attention of both diehard and casual hockey fans.

Special goalie masks were commissioned. Celebrities from other sports got involved representing their country. Even families got involved.

The epic overtime game between the United States and Canada – where who else but Connor McDavid scored the winner – is now etched in hockey lore forever.

9. Schaefer adopted by Martin Family

The No. 1 pick’s transition to Long Island has been aided by former Islanders forward and current front office member Matt Martin.

Martin, his wife Sydney, and two daughters have welcomed the rookie into their home this season. And sure, they had one more mouth to feed on Thanksgiving, but Schaefer has proven to be great with the kids and has even learned to rib Martin’s father-in-law, former NFL MVP and famous New York Rangers fan Boomer Esiason.

The Martin kids, in turn, have found their new favorite (active) Islanders player.

Talk about making yourself at home.

10. The NHL’s Everyday Heroes

The NHL employs a countless number of people who never score a goal or make a save but deserve plenty of recognition for their status as everyday heroes.

One of them is Jennifer Giustiniani, finance coordinator at the League, who selflessly donated a kidney to co-worker, Aileen Berran, VP of fan engagement and data strategy, just because she needed it.

They weren’t family members, they weren’t best friends. But they were NHL teammates. And that was enough.

On the topic of selflessness our own NHL.com managing editor, Brian Compton, who has been with the League for nearly two decades, faced a diagnosis of Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS).

In a touching personal essay published earlier this year, Compton, a happily married father of two, explained his thoughts, emotions, the shock and scare of the diagnosis for him and his family and the reassurance he received from the family member of a co-worker at the League who also was diagnosed with MS.

Once he got a handle on what his diagnosis meant, Compton didn’t ask for sympathy or concern for himself, but rather jumped head first into the cause, participating in MS charity walks and helping raise awareness – and over $35,000 – as the cure is pursued. All the while, Compton has never broken stride, bringing his elite level of professionalism and humor to the hockey coverage on the League’s official website.

HONORABLE MENTION

- America’s biggest power couple, pop music superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, attended Game 4 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, which was an absolute classic, won by the Edmonton Oilers on Leon Draisaitl's memorable overtime goal.

- Phil Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup, is one of hockey’s most beloved figures, so much so that he spawned an inaugural lookalike event this year.

- Edmonton Oilers defenseman Jake Walman ran into some young fans and their parents at a store, so he bought them some hockey cards.

- It’s rough out there for a bald guy. Blues coach Jim Montgomery wasn’t feeling the Winnipeg whiteout, mostly because of the glare.

- Legendary Rangers broadcaster Sam Rosen retired at the end of the 2024-25 season and the tributes poured in from current and also former players who wanted to send him off in style.

- Sidney Crosby can do literally anything under any pressure-packed circumstance.

- Anything you can do, Abby Roque can do better. The New York Sirens forward scored the PWHL’s first “Michigan”-style goal in a game and it was fantastic.