2025 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract.

More could sign as we make our way through the 2025-26 season.

Here is a look at which players have signed and the status of the others:

1. Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders (unsigned)

Could play for Islanders or for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League

2. Michael Misa, C, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)

Could play for Sharks or Saginaw of the OHL

3. Anton Frondell, C, Chicago Blackhawks (unsigned)

Could play for Blackhawks or Djurgarden of the Swedish Hockey League

4. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Utah Mammoth (unsigned)

Expected to play for Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

5. Brady Martin, C, Nashville Predators (unsigned)

Expected to play for Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL

6. Porter Martone, RW, Philadelphia Flyers (unsigned)

Expected to play for Brampton of the OHL

7. James Hagens, C, Boston Bruins (unsigned)

Expected to play for Boston College

8. Jake O'Brien, C, Seattle Kraken

Signed entry-level contract July 3. Expected to play for Brantford of the OHL

9. Radim Mrtka, D, Buffalo Sabres (unsigned)

Expected to play for Seattle of the Western Hockey League

10. Roger McQueen, C, Anaheim Ducks (unsigned)

Expected to play for Brandon of the WHL

11. Benjamin Kindel, C, Pittsburgh Penguins

Signed entry-level contract July 8. Expected to play for Calgary of the WHL

12. Jack Nesbitt, C, Philadelphia Flyers (unsigned)

Expected to play for Windsor of the OHL

13. Carter Bear, LW, Detroit Red Wings (unsigned)

Expected to play for Everett of the WHL

14. Jackson Smith, D, Columbus Blue Jackets (unsigned)

Will play for Penn State University

15. Braeden Cootes, C, Vancouver Canucks

Signed entry-level contract July 9. Expected to play for Seattle of the WHL

16. Victor Eklund, RW, New York Islanders (unsigned)

Expected to play for Djurgarden of the SHL

17. Kashawn Aitcheson, D, New York Islanders (unsigned)

Expected to play for Barrie of the OHL

18. Cole Reschny, C, Calgary Flames (unsigned)

Will play for the University of North Dakota

19. Justin Carbonneau, RW, St. Louis Blues (unsigned)

Expected to play for Blainville-Boisbriand of the QMJHL

20. Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Columbus Blue Jackets (unsigned)

Will play for CSKA of the Kontinental Hockey League

21. Cameron Reid, D, Nashville Predators (unsigned)

Expected to play for Kitchener of the OHL

22. Bill Zonnon, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins (unsigned)

Expected to play for Blainville-Boisbriand of the QMJHL

23. Logan Hensler, D, Ottawa Senators (unsigned)

Will play for the University of Wisconsin

24. William Horcoff, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (unsigned)

Will play for the University of Michigan

25. Vaclav Nestrasil, RW, Chicago Blackhawks (unsigned)

Will play for the University of Massachusetts

26. Ryker Lee, RW, Nashville Predators (unsigned)

Will play for Michigan State University

27. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Washington Capitals

Signed entry-level contract July 5. Expected to play for Moose Jaw of the WHL

28. Sascha Boumedienne, D, Winnipeg Jets (unsigned)

Will play for Boston University

29. Mason West, C, Chicago Blackhawks (unsigned)

Will play for Fargo of the United States Hockey League

30. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)

Expected to play for Prince George of the WHL

31. Henry Brzustewicz, D, Los Angeles Kings (unsigned)

Expected to play for London of the OHL

32. Cullen Potter, C, Calgary Flames (unsigned)

Will play for Arizona State University