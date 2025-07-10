2025 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

The 32 players selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft have NHL hopes. Some have gotten a start toward that goal by signing a three-year, entry-level contract.
More could sign as we make our way through the 2025-26 season.
Here is a look at which players have signed and the status of the others:
1. Matthew Schaefer, D, New York Islanders (unsigned)
Could play for Islanders or for Erie of the Ontario Hockey League
2. Michael Misa, C, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)
Could play for Sharks or Saginaw of the OHL
3. Anton Frondell, C, Chicago Blackhawks (unsigned)
Could play for Blackhawks or Djurgarden of the Swedish Hockey League
4. Caleb Desnoyers, C, Utah Mammoth (unsigned)
Expected to play for Moncton of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League
5. Brady Martin, C, Nashville Predators (unsigned)
Expected to play for Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL
6. Porter Martone, RW, Philadelphia Flyers (unsigned)
Expected to play for Brampton of the OHL
7. James Hagens, C, Boston Bruins (unsigned)
Expected to play for Boston College
8. Jake O'Brien, C, Seattle Kraken
Signed entry-level contract July 3. Expected to play for Brantford of the OHL
9. Radim Mrtka, D, Buffalo Sabres (unsigned)
Expected to play for Seattle of the Western Hockey League
10. Roger McQueen, C, Anaheim Ducks (unsigned)
Expected to play for Brandon of the WHL
11. Benjamin Kindel, C, Pittsburgh Penguins
Signed entry-level contract July 8. Expected to play for Calgary of the WHL
12. Jack Nesbitt, C, Philadelphia Flyers (unsigned)
Expected to play for Windsor of the OHL
13. Carter Bear, LW, Detroit Red Wings (unsigned)
Expected to play for Everett of the WHL
14. Jackson Smith, D, Columbus Blue Jackets (unsigned)
Will play for Penn State University
15. Braeden Cootes, C, Vancouver Canucks
Signed entry-level contract July 9. Expected to play for Seattle of the WHL
16. Victor Eklund, RW, New York Islanders (unsigned)
Expected to play for Djurgarden of the SHL
17. Kashawn Aitcheson, D, New York Islanders (unsigned)
Expected to play for Barrie of the OHL
18. Cole Reschny, C, Calgary Flames (unsigned)
Will play for the University of North Dakota
19. Justin Carbonneau, RW, St. Louis Blues (unsigned)
Expected to play for Blainville-Boisbriand of the QMJHL
20. Pyotr Andreyanov, G, Columbus Blue Jackets (unsigned)
Will play for CSKA of the Kontinental Hockey League
21. Cameron Reid, D, Nashville Predators (unsigned)
Expected to play for Kitchener of the OHL
22. Bill Zonnon, RW, Pittsburgh Penguins (unsigned)
Expected to play for Blainville-Boisbriand of the QMJHL
23. Logan Hensler, D, Ottawa Senators (unsigned)
Will play for the University of Wisconsin
24. William Horcoff, C, Pittsburgh Penguins (unsigned)
Will play for the University of Michigan
25. Vaclav Nestrasil, RW, Chicago Blackhawks (unsigned)
Will play for the University of Massachusetts
26. Ryker Lee, RW, Nashville Predators (unsigned)
Will play for Michigan State University
27. Lynden Lakovic, LW, Washington Capitals
Signed entry-level contract July 5. Expected to play for Moose Jaw of the WHL
28. Sascha Boumedienne, D, Winnipeg Jets (unsigned)
Will play for Boston University
29. Mason West, C, Chicago Blackhawks (unsigned)
Will play for Fargo of the United States Hockey League
30. Joshua Ravensbergen, G, San Jose Sharks (unsigned)
Expected to play for Prince George of the WHL
31. Henry Brzustewicz, D, Los Angeles Kings (unsigned)
Expected to play for London of the OHL
32. Cullen Potter, C, Calgary Flames (unsigned)
Will play for Arizona State University