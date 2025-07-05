Lakovic, No. 27 pick of 2025 NHL Draft, signs contract with Capitals

Forward had 58 points in 47 games with Moose Jaw of WHL last season

Lynden Lakovic WSH signs ELC

Lynden Lakovic, selected by the Washington Capitals with the No. 27 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, $2.925 million entry-level contract Saturday. It has an average annual value of $975,000.

The 18-year-old forward led Moose Jaw of the Western Hockey League in scoring last season with 58 points (27 goals, 31 assists) in 47 games. He is expected to be loaned to Moose Jaw for next season.

“Obviously, it’s a huge milestone in the start of my hockey career," Lakovic said Saturday, "but at the end of the day, it’s the first contract I’ve signed, so it’s kind of just the beginning. It doesn’t mean I have to settle down, take a long break, maybe a vacation. I think I’ve just got to get back to work. Obviously, I’m super happy and truly honored and it’s pretty surreal, but like I said, it’s just the beginning.”

"She was very happy," he said. "That’s an understatement.”

Lakovic was No. 14 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the draft.

“I was really impressed by him," Capitals general manager Chris Patrick said. "Bigger than I expected, taller than I expected. It says 6-4 on the sheet, but it looks like he’s eye-to-eye with me and I’m 6-5. And for a big guy, moves really well, great hands, great shot. Really happy. Looks like, hopefully, another late first-round pick that could be a really good player for us.”

Lakovic is the second of the 32 players chosen in the first round of the 2025 draft to sign an entry-level contract; forward Jake O'Brien, the No. 8 pick, signed a three-year entry level contract with the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

NHL.com senior writer Tom Gulitti contributed to this report

