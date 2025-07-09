CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARD BRAEDEN COOTES ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Braeden Cootes on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Braeden showed really well at our development camp, and we are happy to get him under contract,” said Allvin. “His compete level and desire to be one of the best players on the ice at UBC was apparent from the very first day. We liked his hard work and attention to detail, and we look forward to helping him improve as a hockey player.”

Cootes, 18, completed his third season with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) in 2024.25, recording 63 points (26-37-63), 18 penalty minutes, and a +5 plus/minus rating in 60 games, as well as eight points (2-6-8) and four penalty minutes in six playoff games. He was named Seattle’s co-captain on November 22, 2024, and took over the captaincy on January 4, 2025, leading all Thunderbirds players in assists and points, while tying for second on the team in goals throughout the regular season.

The 5’11”, 183lbs centre has played in 131 career WHL games, all with Seattle, registering 99 points (40-59-99) and 34 penalty minutes.

Raised in Sherwood Park, AB, Cootes has represented Canada on the international stage on numerous occasions, including the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning gold, and the 2025 U18 World Championships, serving as the team’s captain and capturing gold, while also being named one of Canada’s Top 3 Players at the tournament.

Cootes was originally selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the first round, 15th overall, in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.