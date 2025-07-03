O'Brien, No. 8 pick of 2025 NHL Draft, signs entry-level contract with Kraken

Jake O'Brien, selected by the Seattle Kraken with the No. 8 pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, signed a three-year, entry-level contract Thursday. It has an average annual value of $975,000.

O'Brien tied for seventh in the Ontario Hockey League last season with 98 points (32 goals, 66 assists) in 66 games with Brantford.

"We're excited to get Jake signed to his first professional contract," Kraken general manager Jason Botterill said. "Jake has elite vision and hockey IQ, tremendous work ethic and a strong two-way game. He understands this is just the beginning. We're looking forward to his continued development."

The 18-year-old forward was No. 4 in NHL Central Scouting's final ranking of North American skaters for the draft.

O'Brien is the first of the 32 players chosen in the first round of the 2025 draft to sign an entry-level contract.