Zizing 'Em Up: Olympic roster reveals coming for Milano Cortina

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, “Zizing 'Em Up,” to preview the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

TORONTO -- The waiting game is almost over.

Rosters for the 12 teams competing in the men’s hockey competition at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 will start being unveiled in the coming days.

Those announcements will end months of anticipation, guessing and debates over who should be included and who could be overlooked.

And it’s not just the media and fans who are champing at the bit to find out. Some of the game’s elite players are just as intrigued. Team Canada will announce the remainder of its roster on Wednesday.

“It’s super exciting,” Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid said.

“It’s the excitement of knowing who you’re going to be going to battle with in Italy for two or three weeks,” Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk added.

McDavid and Tkachuk know they’ll be part of the tournament, health permitting, after being named to their country’s preliminary rosters in June, McDavid by Team Canada, Tkachuk by Team USA. No fretting here.

The same can’t be said for candidates like Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson, who can only hope that his name is called.

“It’s definitely in the back of your mind,” he said. “It makes you ask: 'What’s going to happen?'”

What indeed?