Half-season recap of the 2025-26 Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres reached the halfway point of the 2025-26 regular season with their 41st game on Tuesday, a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

At 48 points, they currently sit one point behind Pittsburgh for the second wild-card spot and four points behind Montreal (with a game in hand) for third place in the Atlantic Division. Buffalo’s .585 points percentage (22-15-6) ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference.

It’s been an up-and-down road to this point, and if you’re just recently tuning in, you’ve missed a lot. Before the Sabres begin the second half Thursday at the New York Rangers, here are the most significant developments from the last three months.