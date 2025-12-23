Kekäläinen discusses Sabres’ new hires and plans for front office

Marc Bergevin and Josh Flynn have headlined the changes since Kekäläinen became GM.

By Justin Alpert
OTTAWA, Ontario – The Buffalo Sabres’ new front office is quickly taking shape.

Before Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen addressed the media to discuss his two latest hires: associate GM Marc Bergevin and assistant GM Josh Flynn.

Bergevin led the Montreal Canadiens’ hockey operations for nearly a decade until November 2021. Though Kekäläinen has never officially worked with him, the pair interacted plenty during Kekäläinen’s time with the Columbus Blue Jackets, even agreeing to a 2020 trade involving Josh Anderson and Max Domi. They’ve also crossed paths on scouting trips.

“I’ve always had a lot of respect for him as a general manager who was at the other end of it when we were talking about things,” said Kekäläinen, who specifically sought out an associate with experience as an NHL GM. “I know he works hard, he’s a good player evaluator. I think his track record in Montreal, as far as the trades go, he’s among the best in the league. So, I think it’s a great fit for us.”

Flynn, pictured below during the 2022 NHL Draft, has worked in the Blue Jackets’ front office since 2013-14, bringing a legal background and expertise of the salary cap and collective bargaining agreement – plus analytical and scouting experience, on the hockey side. Such an assistant goes a long way for a detail-oriented GM like Kekäläinen, especially with the new CBA and rising cap.

“He knows exactly the way I want things organized, and that’ll bring a valuable asset to our staff, putting all different areas together for me to sometimes dumb it down a little bit,” Kekäläinen said.

Both guys left their previous positions – Flynn in Columbus, Bergevin as senior advisor with the Los Angeles Kings – to join the Sabres. Kekäläinen sees massive potential in Buffalo’s young core; evidently, he sold his new hires on that vision.

On Saturday, the Sabres relieved associate GM and Rochester Americans (AHL) GM Jason Karmanos of his duties, but assistants Jerry Forton and Mark Jakubowski will remain in their roles. Kekäläinen, who has gotten to know them since joining the Sabres in May, values Forton for his success drafting and developing young players, Jakubowski for his two decades of experience in the organization.

They haven’t yet worked out all the details, including who will oversee the Amerks in Karmanos’ place, but Kekäläinen expressed confidence that his staff’s knowledge and versatility will lead to long-term success.

“Everybody’s going to have an important role, and the responsibilities are going to be spread,” he said.

“… That’s what I expect from everybody: to approach their job with diligence that is going to make us better into the future. Everybody has to have the same goal, and we’re going to have to work together. And if we need to add some people, we’ll add some people.”

Jarmo Kekäläinen - Dec. 23, 2025

