Sabres overcome the elements, beat Oilers in OT

EDMONTON, Alberta – Things looked dicey for a bit, but the Buffalo Sabres rolled out of Rogers Place on Tuesday with a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, with Connor McDavid tying it at the last second. Buffalo was without two key forwards, Josh Norris and Jason Zucker, and lost starting goaltender Colten Ellis before the first intermission. More calls went against Lindy Ruff’s team, to the coach’s dismay.

After all that, Alex Tuch buried the overtime winner to give the Sabres their third road win of the season and first on this six-game trip.

“We played one hell of a game, and we fought every element out there,” Ruff said. “I just said on the bench, ‘Just stay with it, we’ll win it.’ You’ve got to give the guys a lot of credit.”