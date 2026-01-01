'It was like a playoff game' | Sabres come back in Dallas for 10th straight win

As a result, the Sabres will flip the calendar in a playoff spot. They finished night alone in the second wild-card position with 46 points. They are five points behind Detroit for first place in the Atlantic Division with five games in hand.

There have been four 10-game winning streaks in Sabres history: 1984, 2006, 2018 and 2025. Ruff has had a hand in three of them, once as a player and twice as a coach.

His message to players throughout this streak is to keep their sights forward, to look for ways to improve even as the wins continue to pile. The players who spoke postgame in Dallas on Wednesday echoed that even-keeled approach.

“It’s a lot of fun when you’re winning,” Thompson said. “Obviously we’re riding a little high right now, but at the same time I think we’ve done a pretty good job after a win of coming down to Earth and making sure we’re ready for the next game. That’s kind of how we got on this roll is making sure we’re doing the right things every game.

“When you’re winning games in a row, it’s pretty easy to kind of just expect to win. I think we don’t have that right now. We’re just one game at a time, one day at a time. So, exciting to win 10 in a row. Now, we’ve got to get ready for Columbus.”

The Sabres aren’t showing up expecting to be handed a win – but they sure do believe they can earn it. They’ve trailed following the first period in four of their last five victories, including Wednesday night against one of the NHL’s premier teams in Dallas.

Maverick Bourque opened the scoring for the Stars just 15 seconds into the contest, the end result of two early Buffalo turnovers. Immediately, the Sabres faced a daunting proposition: come back against a Stars team that entered the night 17-3-1 when scoring first.

On the bench, their confidence never wavered.

“I think that’s been the story of this whole winning streak,” Luukkonen said. “If we fall behind, it doesn’t phase us.”