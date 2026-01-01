'It was like a playoff game' | Sabres come back in Dallas for 10th straight win

The Sabres immediately went into high gear, earning heavy first-period advantages in shot attempts (31-15) and high-danger chances (10-2, according to Natural Stat Trick).
They finally broke through in the second period on a masterful play by Thompson, who carried the puck behind the net before reversing away from a defender and finding a seam to set up a Josh Doan one-timer.
Ten minutes later, Bowen Byram streaked down the right side of the ice and buried his ninth goal – tied for fifth among NHL defensemen – to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead.
“We’ve just got a lot of confidence right now no matter what the score is,” Byram said. “We just try to keep playing the same way.”
The Sabres continued to play a tight defensive game from there – including two successful penalty kills against the league’s second-ranked power play – until Thompson blew the game open with two goals scored 2:14 apart midway through the third period.
Thompson’s first goal was the product of desperation around the net, with a long shift in front of goaltender Case DeSmith finally yielding a rebound for the 6-foot-6 forward to push across the line. His second goal was a rocket of a wrist shot scored from the slot.
“I thought we dominated pretty much the entire game,” Thompson said. “Obviously, a tough first shift, but I thought we skated, kind of controlled the pace of the game and really had them on their heels for the most part. We were getting chances. So, I think they started to just go in.”
Ruff referred to the matchup with the Stars – who’d only been held to fewer than two goals once since the start of November – as another benchmark for the Sabres to see how far they’ve come.
In the past 10 games – and again in Dallas – they’ve shown they can come back. They’ve shown they can defend well and can string together victories. They’ve shown they can win tightly contested games against playoff-caliber opponents.
Their resolution for 2026: continue to build on those qualities, one game at a time.
“I just think lately, we’ve really been playing for each other and playing for the team. Yeah, I’m really proud of our guys so far. But we’ve still got half a season left to go, so we can’t be happy with what’s been going on. We’ve got to continue to strive to get better.”
Here’s more from the win.