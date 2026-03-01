At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Lightning 2

Highlights and stats from Buffalo's blowout win in Tampa Bay.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday at Benchmark International Arena.

Buffalo (76 points) is now just four points behind the division-leading Lightning.

Saturday’s offensive outburst included goals from Rasmus Dahlin, Josh Norris (twice), Tage Thompson, Zach Metsa and Alex Tuch. Dahlin (1+2) and Metsa (1+1) joined Norris in enjoying multi-point nights.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got the net for Buffalo and made 36 saves on 38 shots. He’s now won 10 of his last 13 starts, matching the best 13-game stretch of his career.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy entered the night 17-0-1 with a .925 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average in his last 18 games. On Saturday, the Sabres blitzed him for five goals on 14 shots, all at even strength, chasing him from the game early in the second period.

Sabres forward Zach Benson returned from injured reserve after a four-game absence. Skating primarily on the fourth line with Tyson Kozak and Beck Malenstyn, Benson played 13:39 with two hits and an assist.

The Sabres went 3-0-0 on their road trip out of the break, and they’ve been the best road team in the NHL (16-2-1) since Dec. 9. Thirteen of their remaining 22 games are at home, where they’re 17-8-3 this season.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 1, TBL 0 | Period 1, 5:25 – Rasmus Dahlin (12) from Owen Power (14)

Rasmus Dahlin opens the scoring

BUF 2, TBL 0 | Period 1, 6:15 – Josh Norris (7) from Josh Doan (22) and Zach Metsa (2)

Josh Norris gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

BUF 3, TBL 0 | Period 1, 8:16 – Josh Norris (8) from Bowen Byram (21) and Zach Benson (20)

Josh Norris scores his 2nd of the period

BUF 4, TBL 0 | Period 1, 15:06 – Tage Thompson (32) from Peyton Krebs (20) and Rasmus Dahlin (38)

Tage Thompson makes it 4-0 Sabres

BUF 5, TBL 0 | Period 2, 1:54 – Zach Metsa (2) (unassisted)

Zach Metsa extends the Sabres lead to 5-0

BUF 5, TBL 1 | Period 2, 16:03 – Dominic James (7) from Oliver Bjorkstrand (18) and Victor Hedman (14)

BUF 6, TBL 1 | Period 3, 3:43 (PP) – Alex Tuch (24) from Rasmus Dahlin (39) and Jack Quinn (26)

Alex Tuch scores on the power play

BUF 6, TBL 2 | Period 3, 5:27 – Victor Hedman (1) from Darren Raddysh (37)

Victory speech

Go inside the locker room following the 6-2 win!

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 6 - Lightning 2

Up next

The Sabres are finally back home at KeyBank Center, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

Get your tickets today – all fans in attendance will receive a Tage Thompson and Team USA-themed rally towel. More details on Tuesday’s Gold Medal homecoming.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Benson returns to lineup

Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'We stuck to our game plan' | Sabres stay consistent in win over Panthers

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Panthers 2

Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘He's a winner’ | How Ashton Schultz navigated a trade to a USHL Clark Cup contender

Sabres partner with Roswell Park to raise funds for 'Bald for Bucks' initiative

Sabres to honor Thompson during “Gold Medal Homecoming” on Tuesday, March 3

Back from Olympics, Thompson leads Sabres to win over Devils

At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Devils 1

Sabres at Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Start time, network changed for Sabres' home game vs. Bruins on March 25

‘Now the fun begins’ | Olympics have Dahlin ready for playoff push

‘He's a complete 200-foot player’ | Laberge becoming a top offensive defenseman in QMJHL

Keys to Sabres’ post-break schedule

Sabres at The Winter Olympics | Thompson wins gold with Team USA

Back at practice, Sabres’ Luukkonen talks ‘silver lining’ of missing Olympics

‘Yelling at the television’ | From afar, Sabres feel the Olympic intensity