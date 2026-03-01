At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Lightning 2

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Saturday at Benchmark International Arena.

Buffalo (76 points) is now just four points behind the division-leading Lightning.

Saturday’s offensive outburst included goals from Rasmus Dahlin, Josh Norris (twice), Tage Thompson, Zach Metsa and Alex Tuch. Dahlin (1+2) and Metsa (1+1) joined Norris in enjoying multi-point nights.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen got the net for Buffalo and made 36 saves on 38 shots. He’s now won 10 of his last 13 starts, matching the best 13-game stretch of his career.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy entered the night 17-0-1 with a .925 save percentage and 1.90 goals-against average in his last 18 games. On Saturday, the Sabres blitzed him for five goals on 14 shots, all at even strength, chasing him from the game early in the second period.

Sabres forward Zach Benson returned from injured reserve after a four-game absence. Skating primarily on the fourth line with Tyson Kozak and Beck Malenstyn, Benson played 13:39 with two hits and an assist.

The Sabres went 3-0-0 on their road trip out of the break, and they’ve been the best road team in the NHL (16-2-1) since Dec. 9. Thirteen of their remaining 22 games are at home, where they’re 17-8-3 this season.