Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

After two closely contested road wins out of the break, the Sabres now draw an even tougher assignment.

Buffalo will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena, a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams.

Since the Sabres turned their season around on Dec. 9, they (23-5-2) and the Lightning (22-4-2) lead the league in wins. Buffalo, coming off one-goal victories at New Jersey and Florida, enters Saturday in second place behind the Atlantic Division-leading Lightning.