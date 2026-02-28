Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Red-hot Buffalo and Tampa Bay clash atop the Atlantic Division.

February 28
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

After two closely contested road wins out of the break, the Sabres now draw an even tougher assignment.

Buffalo will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena, a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams.

Since the Sabres turned their season around on Dec. 9, they (23-5-2) and the Lightning (22-4-2) lead the league in wins. Buffalo, coming off one-goal victories at New Jersey and Florida, enters Saturday in second place behind the Atlantic Division-leading Lightning.

Since Dec. 9 (NHL rank)

 
P%
Reg. W
GF/G
GA/G
SV%
Sabres
.800 (2)
20 (1)
3.70 (4)
2.53 (3)
.917 (1)
Lightning
.821 (1)
16 (t-2)
4.11 (1)
2.50 (1)
.904 (5)

This will be second of four late-season meetings between the teams. Earlier this month, the Sabres took a lead into the final minute, but Darren Raddysh tied it in regulation and Jake Guentzel won it in overtime for the Lightning.

That game, like this one, was the tail end of a back-to-back for the Sabres, who are 5-1-2 in that situation this season.

Here’s what you need to know before another high-stakes matchup in Tampa.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Goaltender Alex Lyon played Friday, so either Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen or Colten Ellis figures to face the Lightning. Ellis’ most recent appearance was the last game at Tampa Bay, where he made 31 saves on 35 shots.

Coach Lindy Ruff said Friday that it’s possible Zach Benson, who joined the team on the road for the Florida morning skate, comes off injured reserve to face the Lightning. The forward has missed four games due to a combination of upper-body injury and illness.

Check back during 6:30 p.m. warmups for the full projected lineup.

Recapping Friday night

A tight-checking game produced just one power-play goal apiece for Buffalo’s Alex Tuch and Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk. That was, until Beck Malenstyn blasted home his fifth goal of the season with 8:22 remaining.

Beck Malenstyn gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

Peyton Krebs, the empty-net specialist, padded the lead with 1:17 on the clock – that proved to be the game winner, with the Panthers adding a last-minute goal. Once again, in a closely fought road game against the two-time defending champions, the unfazed Sabres found a way to collect two points.

"That's been a huge strength of the group as of late: everybody's willing to do what it takes to win hockey games," Malenstyn said postgame. "That physical sacrifice, being willing to take a hit as a winger to get a puck out of the zone, take a hit as a D-man to make the right little play that you can break pressure, willingness to get to the front of the net. All of those things are contributing to winning hockey, and it's looked really good for us."

Read more in Friday's Postgame Report.

Scouting the Lightning

Game Preview - Blue & Gold

Tampa Bay has played high-event hockey since the break, beating Toronto 4-2 on Wednesday and losing 5-4 at Carolina on Thursday. It hasn’t lost consecutive games since mid-December.

Nikita Kucherov dominated with four points (1+3) in the Feb. 3 matchup against Buffalo, but it was just another night at the office for the veteran winger. He’s got 44 points (13+31) since Jan. 1, the hottest 18-game stretch by any player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96.

Forward Brayden Point missed a few weeks plus the Olympics (he’d been selected to Team Canada) with an injury, but he’s returned to collect five points (3+2) in the last two games.

Expect Andrei Vasilevskiy to start in net after backup Jonas Johansson played Thursday. The big Russian has won nine straight games with a .938 save percentage. Looking further back, Vasilevskiy is 17-0-1 with a .925 save percentage since Dec. 20.

News Feed

'We stuck to our game plan' | Sabres stay consistent in win over Panthers

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Panthers 2

Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘He's a winner’ | How Ashton Schultz navigated a trade to a USHL Clark Cup contender

Sabres partner with Roswell Park to raise funds for 'Bald for Bucks' initiative

Injuries and transactions | Benson joins team in Florida

Sabres to honor Thompson during “Gold Medal Homecoming” on Tuesday, March 3

Back from Olympics, Thompson leads Sabres to win over Devils

At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Devils 1

Sabres at Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Start time, network changed for Sabres' home game vs. Bruins on March 25

‘Now the fun begins’ | Olympics have Dahlin ready for playoff push

‘He's a complete 200-foot player’ | Laberge becoming a top offensive defenseman in QMJHL

Keys to Sabres’ post-break schedule

Sabres at The Winter Olympics | Thompson wins gold with Team USA

Back at practice, Sabres’ Luukkonen talks ‘silver lining’ of missing Olympics

‘Yelling at the television’ | From afar, Sabres feel the Olympic intensity

Sabres return to practice with Olympics, playoff push on their minds