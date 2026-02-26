At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Devils 1

Watch the highlights from Thompson and Krebs’ great game in New Jersey.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres returned from the break to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Wednesday at Prudential Center.

Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs both had two-point nights (1+1) as they assisted on each other’s goals. Bowen Byram also had an assist.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen returned from a lower-body injury and started in net for Buffalo, making 27 saves on 28 shots to earn the win.

Forwards Josh Norris and Josh Dunne both returned from injury, too, for their first games since mid-January. Norris skated 14:33 with one shot, while Dunne skated 11:15 with one shot.

The Sabres (72 points) are now tied with Montreal and Detroit, neither of which played Wednesday, for second in the Atlantic Division.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 1, NJD 0 | Period 2, 8:09 – Tage Thompson (31) from Peyton Krebs (19) and Bowen Byram (19)

Tage Thompson scores his 31st of the season

BUF 2, NJD 0 | Period 3, 10:36 – Peyton Krebs (8) from Tage Thompson (30)

Peyton Krebs gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

BUF 2, NJD 1 | Period 3, 17:30 – Timo Meier (15) from Jack Hughes (25) and Jesper Bratt (29)

Victory speech

Go inside the locker room following the win over the Devils!

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 2 - Devils 1

Up next

The road trip continues Friday at 7 p.m. against the Florida Panthers. MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

