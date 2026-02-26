At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Devils 1

The Buffalo Sabres returned from the break to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Wednesday at Prudential Center.

Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs both had two-point nights (1+1) as they assisted on each other’s goals. Bowen Byram also had an assist.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen returned from a lower-body injury and started in net for Buffalo, making 27 saves on 28 shots to earn the win.

Forwards Josh Norris and Josh Dunne both returned from injury, too, for their first games since mid-January. Norris skated 14:33 with one shot, while Dunne skated 11:15 with one shot.

The Sabres (72 points) are now tied with Montreal and Detroit, neither of which played Wednesday, for second in the Atlantic Division.