Sabres’ Kekäläinen enters GM role demanding work ethic and compete

Jarmo Kekäläinen cut straight to the point in his introductory press conference as general manager of the Buffalo Sabres.

On Tuesday, a day after replacing Kevyn Adams atop Buffalo’s hockey operations department, Kekäläinen, originally hired in May as a senior advisor, volunteered his biggest observation of these Sabres:

“There’s been games this year where we looked like it was going to be easy, and then we lost because we got outworked.

“That’s unacceptable, and that’s going to be something that we’re going to focus on every day here, each and every day. Because the talent, the skill alone, is not going to get you the wins in this league. Every team’s too good, so you’ve got to work and you’ve got to compete, you’ve got to be relentless, and that’s what I want the identity of the Buffalo Sabres to be.”

It’s clear the Sabres are plenty talented, and Kekäläinen acknowledged as much. But, to his point, that’ll be just part of the equation if they’re to climb out of their current position (tied for last in the Eastern Conference through 32 games) and earn their first Stanley Cup Playoffs berth since 2011.

“I think we're very close. I firmly believe we can make the playoffs this year,” he said. “There's a lot of hockey left.”

Here are the biggest takeaways from Tuesday’s press conference.