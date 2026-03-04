‘What an awesome night’ | Pregame honors set up game-winning goal for Thompson

KeyBank Center was rocking on Tuesday for the Buffalo Sabres’ first home game in nearly a month, and the energy inside the arena reached another level pregame.

Before grinding out a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, extending their winning streak to four games, the Sabres honored forward Tage Thompson and massage therapist Brett Crompton for winning gold with Team USA at The Winter Olympics. Thompson’s mom, wife and children surprised him with an appearance for the ceremonial puck drop, and the 19,070 in the stands – a sixth straight Buffalo sellout – waved Thompson-themed rally towels.

“What an awesome night. So cool that my family got to be there for the puck drop – I had no idea that was happening,” Thompson said. “To get to share that moment with them, and obviously (Vegas’ Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin) and Bretsky, that was really special.

"And what an amazing reception from the crowd. It was a little emotional for me, meant a lot, so thank you to all the fans and the people out there who supported us and showed up tonight.”