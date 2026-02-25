Sabres at Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres are finally back in action after 19 days without a game, taking on the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Prudential Center.

They’ve had plenty of time to prepare for this one. The Sabres held five long practices in the last week to shake off any rust from the break, and on Monday they revisited their 3-1 road win over the Devils from December.

“We got back at some video and just showed some of our stuff from the last game playing New Jersey, some of the stuff we did well inside that game that allowed us to play a really good game,” said coach Lindy Ruff. “Got back to the tendencies that we’ve been good at, and I think it reflected in practice.”

That win, highlighted by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s 26 saves, was No. 6 in Buffalo’s season-saving, 10-game streak. The team has stabilized with an 11-4-2 record since the streak ended, so it returns to play occupying the first Eastern Conference wild card spot.

With close competition above and below them in the standings, the Sabres understand the urgency they need to approach every game with, and that starts Wednesday.

“The mindset now is we’re already in the playoffs, in the sense that playoff games start when we play New Jersey,” forward Jason Zucker said. “Every team has that same mindset and mentality coming into these last 25 games, and then it’s just a sprint here all the way out. … We’re in playoff mode, and that’s gonna help us get there.”

Here’s what you need to know before that sprint begins Wednesday night.