At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Panthers 2

Watch the highlights from a nailbiter of a win in Florida.

AT THE HORN
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Forward Beck Malenstyn scored the key goal with 8:22 remaining in the third period, a slap shot from up high to break a 1-1 tie. Florida challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the officials ruled good goal.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres on a first-period power play and later added an assist. Peyton Krebs iced the game late with his fifth empty netter of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead.

Alex Lyon got the net for Buffalo and made 27 saves on 29 shots. He went 3-0-0 against the Panthers this season, and the Sabres went 3-1-0 in the season series.

The Sabres (74 points) are now 11 points ahead of Florida, and Buffalo will end the night in second place in the Atlantic Division.

Statistics

At the Horn - Blue and Gold

Scoring summary

BUF 1, FLA 0 | Period 1, 17:48 (PP) – Alex Tuch (23) from Ryan McLeod (31) and Bowen Byram (20)

Alex Tuch scores his 23rd of the season

BUF 1, FLA 1 | Period 2, 13:51 (PP) – Matthew Tkachuk (5) from Sam Bennett (25) and Brad Marchand (26)

BUF 2, FLA 1 | Period 3, 11:38 – Beck Malenstyn (5) from Josh Norris (12) and Noah Ostlund (10)

Beck Malenstyn gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

BUF 3, FLA 1 | Period 3, 18:43 (EN) – Peyton Krebs (9) from Tage Thompson (31) and Alex Tuch (27)

Peyton Krebs scores an empty net goal

BUF 3, FLA 2 | Period 3, 19:23 – Sam Bennett (20) (unassisted)

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 3 - Panthers 2

Up next

The Sabres conclude their road trip Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Tampa Bay Lightning. MSG's pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

