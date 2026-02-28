At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Panthers 2

The Buffalo Sabres beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Forward Beck Malenstyn scored the key goal with 8:22 remaining in the third period, a slap shot from up high to break a 1-1 tie. Florida challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the officials ruled good goal.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres on a first-period power play and later added an assist. Peyton Krebs iced the game late with his fifth empty netter of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead.

Alex Lyon got the net for Buffalo and made 27 saves on 29 shots. He went 3-0-0 against the Panthers this season, and the Sabres went 3-1-0 in the season series.

The Sabres (74 points) are now 11 points ahead of Florida, and Buffalo will end the night in second place in the Atlantic Division.