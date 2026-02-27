Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres look to continue collecting points as they take on the Florida Panthers on Friday at 7 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena.

After returning from the break with a 2-1 win in New Jersey on Wednesday, the Sabres (72 points) remain comfortably inside the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They’re taking these last 24 games one at a time, understanding that with each win they inch closer to their goal.

“We have something really good going here, and I think every point – especially at this point in the season, going forward – is crucial for us,” said forward Tage Thompson, who had a goal and an assist against the Devils. “Especially (against) teams in the East.”

The injury-ridden Panthers (63 points) have a big climb if they’re to return to the playoffs and defend their back-to-back titles. Buffalo is 2-1-0 against them this season, including a 5-3 win in Sunrise earlier this month, but the Panthers are unlikely to go away quietly.

“Every game’s a playoff game from here on out. We need the wins, and it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” said forward Peyton Krebs.

Here’s what you need to know before that Friday night fun gets underway.