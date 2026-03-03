Sabres vs. Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

After nearly a month away, the Buffalo Sabres are finally back in action at KeyBank Center, taking on the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Buffalo returned from the Olympic break and took care of business on a challenging road trip, beating the New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and first-place Tampa Bay Lightning, all in regulation, in the span of four days.

Saturday’s 6-2 blowout in Tampa further legitimized these Sabres as Eastern Conference contenders. The Lightning – especially goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy – had been nearly unbeatable for months, but the visiting Sabres needed just 22 minutes to build a 5-0 lead and end Vasilevskiy’s night with a “mercy pull,” in the words of Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper.

Now a force on the road (16-2-1 since Dec. 9), Buffalo looks to continue putting on a show for its home crowd, too. Despite losing to Montreal and Pittsburgh at KeyBank Center before the break, the Sabres own a .661 home points percentage (17-8-3) this season, tied for sixth best in the NHL.

Tuesday’s crowd should have some extra juice as Buffalo honors Tage Thompson and Team USA for their Olympic gold medal. The forward thrived with three goals in Milan and has stayed hot with the Sabres, collecting four points (2+2) during the road trip.

“I’m excited to see those towels being waved,” Thompson said. “I heard it’s already sold out, so (the) place will be rocking. Boys are playing good hockey right now, too, so I think everyone’s excited.”

Here are all the details before puck drop.