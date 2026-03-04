At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Golden Knights 2

With “TNT” rally towels waving throughout the sellout KeyBank Center crowd, Tage Thompson scored the deciding goal in the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The Sabres extended their winning streak to four games and moved ahead of the Red Wings for sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Division.

Thompson extended his point streak to eight games, matching his career high. He has five goals and three assists in that span.

The Sabres took a 3-0 lead on Thompson’s goal at the 5:44 mark of the second period, but the Golden Knights quickly responded with two goals scored 1:37 apart to make it 3-2.

The Sabres held on from there, holding the Golden Knights to five shots during the third period.

Jason Zucker and Owen Power also scored goals for the Sabres. Alex Lyon made 29 saves.

The Sabres honored Thompson with a pregame ceremony in celebration of his gold medal with Team USA at The Winter Olympics last month. Sabres massage therapist Brett Crompton, who served in the same role with Team USA, was also honored as were Golden Knights players Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin.