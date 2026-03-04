At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Golden Knights 2

The Sabres extended their winning streak to 4 games.

20260303 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

With “TNT” rally towels waving throughout the sellout KeyBank Center crowd, Tage Thompson scored the deciding goal in the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

The Sabres extended their winning streak to four games and moved ahead of the Red Wings for sole possession of second place in the Atlantic Division.

Thompson extended his point streak to eight games, matching his career high. He has five goals and three assists in that span.

The Sabres took a 3-0 lead on Thompson’s goal at the 5:44 mark of the second period, but the Golden Knights quickly responded with two goals scored 1:37 apart to make it 3-2.

The Sabres held on from there, holding the Golden Knights to five shots during the third period.

Jason Zucker and Owen Power also scored goals for the Sabres. Alex Lyon made 29 saves.

The Sabres honored Thompson with a pregame ceremony in celebration of his gold medal with Team USA at The Winter Olympics last month. Sabres massage therapist Brett Crompton, who served in the same role with Team USA, was also honored as were Golden Knights players Jack Eichel and Noah Hanifin.

Statistics

20260303 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

VGK 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 4:02 – Jason Zucker (16) from Ryan McLeod (32) and Rasmus Dahlin (40)

Jason Zucker opens the scoring

VGK 0, BUF 2 | Period 2, 0:46 – Owen Power (5) from Noah Ostlund (11)

Owen Power gives the Sabres a 2-0 lead

VGK 0, BUF 3 | Period 2, 5:44 – Tage Thompson (33) from Alex Tuch (28)

Tage Thompson scores his 33rd of the season

VGK 1, BUF 3 | Period 2, 6:50 – Ivan Barbashev (18) from Shea Theodore (21) and Jack Eichel (48)

VGK 2, BUF 3 | Period 2, 8:27 – Pavel Dorofeyev (28) from Reilly Smith (9)

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 3 - Golden Knights 2

Up next

The Sabres visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

