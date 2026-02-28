'We stuck to our game plan' | Sabres stay consistent in win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Buffalo Sabres are trusting their process, for good reason.

Whatever came their way at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday – an early push from the desperate Florida Panthers, missed scoring chances, questionable penalties – the Sabres simply stepped over the boards shift after shift, looking to play their brand of hockey.

It’s a winning brand, as they’ve proven for the better part of three months. The latest evidence came in the form of a 3-2 win over the Panthers, their second in as many games since coming out of the Olympic break.

The game was tied 1-1 in the third period until Beck Malenstyn scored on a point shot through traffic with 8:22 remaining. Peyton Krebs added an empty-net goal, and the Panthers tacked on their second goal in the final minute.

“I just thought we stuck to our game plan the whole game,” said alternate captain Alex Tuch, who scored a power-play goal.

The win moved the Sabres into second place in the Atlantic Division by virtue of a tiebreaker over the Red Wings. With 23 games remaining, they’re separated by five points from the closest non-playoff team (the Capitals, who also won Friday).

The Sabres’ ascension in the standings has been the product of the tried-and-true habits that carried them to victory over the Panthers, including puck support up and down the ice, strong one-on-one battles, and active defensemen (and, crucially, forwards rotating to back them up).

Buffalo took a 1-0 lead on the power-play goal from Tuch, scored with 2:12 remaining in the first period. The chances to tack onto the lead piled from there – a backdoor chance for Mattias Samuelsson was tapped just wide, and another opportunity for the defenseman from the slot was swallowed by goaltender Daniil Tarasov.

The Sabres had a decisive 47-27 lead in shot attempts at even strength through 40 minutes, but their third penalty of the night – a hook called against Josh Dunne as he battled for the puck at the red line – resulted in Matthew Tkachuk scoring the tying goal on the power play.

Still, they kept plugging away, undeterred by the score.

“I don’t think we got away from our game,” Tuch said. “We kept staying on pressure. I thought we were really good in support, we were physical, we played really good, solid D and didn’t give them too many clean looks.”

Malenstyn finally broke the tie midway through the third period. He was still on the bench when Josh Doan forced the defensive-zone turnover to begin the sequence, sending the Sabres up the ice on the rush.

Doan trailed his teammates on the rush and – while Samuelsson drove the net and Josh Norris possessed the puck – made a savvy change to get Malenstyn on the ice. The Panthers lost sight of Malenstyn in the shuffle, leaving him wide open at the blue line.

Malenstyn sent a hard shot in through traffic.

"Put the head down, hit it hard," he said.