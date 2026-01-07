'So pumped for him' | Metsa’s first NHL goal proves crucial as Sabres beat Canucks

Typical, extended puck possession by Buffalo Sabres fourth liners Jordan Greenway and Beck Malenstyn created a gap in the middle of the offensive zone, and a blocked shot rebounded into that empty ice.
Enter defenseman Zach Metsa, who stepped up, settled the puck and roofed his first NHL goal past goaltender Thatcher Demko.
“A little surprised – not necessarily that it went in, but in that moment, that I just scored,” said the 27-year-old rookie. “Yeah, crazy feeling. It’s something you’ve dreamed about since you were a little kid.”
Extending Buffalo’s third-period lead to 4-0, the play didn’t seem too consequential at the time, but it proved to be the game winner in the Sabres’ 5-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday.