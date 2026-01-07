'So pumped for him' | Metsa’s first NHL goal proves crucial as Sabres beat Canucks

“Maybe I didn’t want it to be a game-winning goal, but it’s funny it turned out that way,” Metsa said.

Shortly after his milestone tally, Vancouver scored three times in a 5:38 span, injecting some nerves into the KeyBank Center crowd and prompting Sabres coach Lindy Ruff to use his timeout with 4:05 remaining.

Momentum aside, Buffalo still led 4-3 thanks to Metsa, and the team has grown accustomed to defending late, one-goal advantages during its recent hot streak.

“All I said is, ‘We’ve been in this position a lot of times already, and we’re going to be in it a lot more times,’” Ruff recalled. “Just play our game. System is locked in. Be ready for it, we know we’re going to have to have some strong wall battles. I thought the execution after that was pretty good – and they were putting some heat on.”

Vancouver missed the net on a few chances after the timeout, and with 1:24 to play, Josh Doan called game with a 200-foot shot into the Canucks’ empty net.

The Sabres are now 11-1-0 in their last 12 games, and Metsa has certainly played his part. He’s currently the only right-shot defenseman on the active roster and has played the last eight games since Conor Timmins broke his leg Dec. 18, averaging 10:46 of ice time with a plus-five rating and mostly mistake-free play on the back end.