‘Pretty smooth with it’ | A look at Metsa’s growth since NHL debut

The 27-year-old rookie has followed his teammates’ lead and added an offensive edge to his game.

Blue
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

In the Buffalo Sabres’ locker room following Saturday’s blowout win over Tampa Bay, Beck Malenstyn handed the victory belt off to the “smooth operator,” Zach Metsa, who’d just enjoyed his first career two-point game.

“I thought he was looking pretty silky and smooth that day, so it just kind of came up. Nothing more to it than that,” Malenstyn said of the nickname after Monday’s practice at KeyBank Center. “If anybody watches his game, he looks pretty smooth with it out there, so if it does stick, I think it’s well deserved.”

Added Metsa: “He’s called me it a few times. … It’s a compliment, for sure.”

Things have operated very smoothly with the rookie defenseman on the ice this season, as the Sabres are outscoring their opponents 18-3 during Metsa’s even-strength shifts. Leaguewide, there are 388 skaters who’ve played 600 or fewer minutes this season, and his plus-15 rating ranks first.

When he debuted in October, the 27-year-old was most concerned with the defensive zone – take care of business there and be reliable, not a liability. He’s done that, with clean puck touches and quick zone exits during his 9:40 of ice time per game, and coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that he’s “not afraid to put him in any situation right now.”

"Rarely if ever gets caught out of position," added Malenstyn, "and when he does, he skates and moves so well that he can recover quickly."

Twenty-nine games into his career, Metsa has grown visibly more comfortable and confident at the NHL level, and that’s led to offense. Saturday’s goal, his second, was a great example, as the right-shot blueliner picked off a clearing attempt, stickhandled into the slot and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy cleanly.

“I think I saw [his confidence] on the little curl-and-drag goal he scored,” Ruff said. “I just think he showed great composure. The guy didn’t have a stick, and he hung onto it that extra second. It really looked like he’s been training with (Tage) Thompson.”

The NHL has been an adjustment for Metsa after two-plus seasons in Rochester, with more frequent games, fewer practices, constant travel, etc. As an Amerk, he’s had a consistent pairing with Nikita Novikov; as a Sabre, he’s played with everybody. On Saturday alone, Metsa skated alongside each of Rasmus Dahlin (5:43), Owen Power (3:22), Mattias Samuelsson (2:18) and Bowen Byram (1:58).

The way those top-four stalwarts drive play in the offensive zone seems to be rubbing off on their rookie teammate.

“It’s something we talk about as a D corps: we want to be active, we want to create offense and help our forwards,” Metsa said. “Sometimes for me, it’s just getting up and pulling a defender, opening space for some of the guys to use with the puck. At least for me, there’s a lot of ways to go about it, but I’m trying to jump up and replicate what they do.”

Contributing across the board on a playoff-contending team adds to what’s been a whirlwind season for the undrafted Metsa. He was named Rochester’s captain in October, then promoted for a taste of the NHL. Since late December, he’s been a mainstay in the Sabres’ lineup, something he’d hoped for but certainly didn’t expect.

“Obviously, this is what I wanted to happen, but realistically, I thought I’d spend a lot of time in Rochester,” Metsa said. “I wanted to prove myself again, be the next call-up, try to move up the depth chart.

“I reflected a lot with my mom on the mom’s trip. Having her along was really cool, because it was an opportunity for me to share this with her. … I looked at her and was like, ‘Can you believe this is what happened this year?’ She says she can, but that’s the mom in her.”

The Sabres could add to their blue line ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, but with Metsa’s recent performance, any new face figures to be a complement, not a replacement for what’s been a winning formula.

Here’s more from Monday’s practice.

Monday's practice lines

Practice

Buffalo practiced with the same lines from Saturday’s win, the only difference being Alex Lyon in the starter’s net.

None of the four injured players practiced, but Ruff had updates on each of them.

'Fine tuning'

Buffalo’s success of late has allowed Ruff to center practice around specific areas of the game, rather than general drills. On Monday, the team focused on power-play zone entries and 5-on-6 defense, two areas that caused some problems during the 3-0-0 road trip.

“The focus today, in the meeting before we got on the ice, was we’ve got to improve these couple areas,” Ruff said. “We want to continue to get better. … I like the fine tuning better, for sure.”

TNT towels

KeyBank Center was a quasi-whiteout for practice, with a Thompson gold medal-themed rally towel on each of the 19,070 seats. The Sabres will honor the forward and Team USA before Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

“When you walked into the bowl and you saw all the towels,” Ruff said, “it really felt kind of like the first game of the playoffs. I think we can all welcome that type of atmosphere, for sure.”

The Sabres sold out their last five home games before the break, and they expect more packed houses over the final 13 before the playoffs.

“I’m excited to see those towels being waved tomorrow,” Thompson said. “… It’s just easy to get up for games like that, when you come out onto the ice and there’s 20,000 people just screaming. It’s a difference maker, for sure."

Practice sound

Tage Thompson - March 2, 2026

Lindy Ruff - March 2, 2026

Up next

The Sabres and Golden Knights face off Tuesday at 7 p.m., and MSG’s pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Ruff provides updates on 4 players

'We just took it to another level' | Sabres sweep road trip with emphatic win over Lightning

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Lightning 2

Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

'We stuck to our game plan' | Sabres stay consistent in win over Panthers

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Panthers 2

Sabres at Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘He's a winner’ | How Ashton Schultz navigated a trade to a USHL Clark Cup contender

Sabres partner with Roswell Park to raise funds for 'Bald for Bucks' initiative

Sabres to honor Thompson during “Gold Medal Homecoming” on Tuesday, March 3

Back from Olympics, Thompson leads Sabres to win over Devils

At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Devils 1

Sabres at Devils | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Start time, network changed for Sabres' home game vs. Bruins on March 25

‘Now the fun begins’ | Olympics have Dahlin ready for playoff push

‘He's a complete 200-foot player’ | Laberge becoming a top offensive defenseman in QMJHL

Keys to Sabres’ post-break schedule

Sabres at The Winter Olympics | Thompson wins gold with Team USA