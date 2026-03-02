‘Pretty smooth with it’ | A look at Metsa’s growth since NHL debut

The NHL has been an adjustment for Metsa after two-plus seasons in Rochester, with more frequent games, fewer practices, constant travel, etc. As an Amerk, he’s had a consistent pairing with Nikita Novikov; as a Sabre, he’s played with everybody. On Saturday alone, Metsa skated alongside each of Rasmus Dahlin (5:43), Owen Power (3:22), Mattias Samuelsson (2:18) and Bowen Byram (1:58).

The way those top-four stalwarts drive play in the offensive zone seems to be rubbing off on their rookie teammate.

“It’s something we talk about as a D corps: we want to be active, we want to create offense and help our forwards,” Metsa said. “Sometimes for me, it’s just getting up and pulling a defender, opening space for some of the guys to use with the puck. At least for me, there’s a lot of ways to go about it, but I’m trying to jump up and replicate what they do.”

Contributing across the board on a playoff-contending team adds to what’s been a whirlwind season for the undrafted Metsa. He was named Rochester’s captain in October, then promoted for a taste of the NHL. Since late December, he’s been a mainstay in the Sabres’ lineup, something he’d hoped for but certainly didn’t expect.

“Obviously, this is what I wanted to happen, but realistically, I thought I’d spend a lot of time in Rochester,” Metsa said. “I wanted to prove myself again, be the next call-up, try to move up the depth chart.

“I reflected a lot with my mom on the mom’s trip. Having her along was really cool, because it was an opportunity for me to share this with her. … I looked at her and was like, ‘Can you believe this is what happened this year?’ She says she can, but that’s the mom in her.”

The Sabres could add to their blue line ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, but with Metsa’s recent performance, any new face figures to be a complement, not a replacement for what’s been a winning formula.

Here’s more from Monday’s practice.