Start time, network changed for Sabres' home game vs. Bruins on March 25

The game will now air on TNT with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Time Change_BOS_Mar25_Web
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The start time for the Buffalo Sabres’ home game against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, March 25 has been changed to 7:30 p.m. The game will now air nationally on TNT.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. on MSG.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Wahlberg recalled from Rochester

‘Now the fun begins’ | Olympics have Dahlin ready for playoff push

‘He's a complete 200-foot player’ | Laberge becoming a top offensive defenseman in QMJHL

Keys to Sabres’ post-break schedule

Sabres at The Winter Olympics | Thompson wins gold with Team USA

Back at practice, Sabres’ Luukkonen talks ‘silver lining’ of missing Olympics

‘Yelling at the television’ | From afar, Sabres feel the Olympic intensity

Sabres return to practice with Olympics, playoff push on their minds

Sabres partner with Labatt to introduce 'sabrehood Bar Network'

Sabres to host free watch party with Gilbert Perreault, Mike Foligno at Seneca Niagara Casino on March 5

Prospects Report | Osburn keeping tabs on Sabres' defense during freshman campaign at Wisconsin

‘We weren’t sharp’ | Unhappy with loss to Penguins, Sabres look ahead to after the break

At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Penguins | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Late slip costs Sabres extra point in Tampa Bay

At the Horn | Lightning 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Luukkonen to miss Olympics with lower-body injury

Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines