‘He's a winner’ | How Ashton Schultz navigated a trade to a USHL Clark Cup contender

Ashton Schultz was getting dressed for practice at Fox Valley Ice Arena when Chicago Steel (USHL) general manager Tyler Haskins pulled the Buffalo Sabres’ 2025 sixth-round pick aside.

Schultz waited another 20 minutes until Haskins notified him he had been traded to the Sioux City Musketeers. It was a familiar feeling for Schultz, who had been traded to Chicago from the Sioux Falls Stampede one game into his first full USHL season in 2024-25. Except this time, Schutlz will have a chance to chase a Clark Cup amid a strong final junior hockey season with a flurry of familiar faces.

“Last year it was the beginning of the year, so you're still going to a fresh team, but now this late to the season, you're joining a group that's been together for seven months already,” Schultz said. “Having that experience in the first place really helped just going in and being myself, don't change who I am, just add on to what they’ve got going already. And I think that's been super helpful for me.”

Schultz – who was an alternate captain with Chicago at the time – requested a trade a month prior to the Feb. 12 deal, which saw the Musketeers ship off Dallas Vieau and four draft picks to the Steel.

The Excelsior, Minn., product packed his hockey bag and belongings from his billet family’s house in Chicago before driving the nearly eight hours from the windy city to Sioux City, Iowa. The day Schultz arrived, the entirety of his team was at his new billet home ready to embrace their new teammate.

His transition to Sioux City was made easier by reuniting with Minnetonka High School teammates and twins Gavin and Luke Garry. The trio won a Minnesota state championship together in 2023, a game where Schultz scored the winner with less than 10 minutes remaining in the third period.

Schultz’s time at Minnetonka is what propelled him onto Sioux City’s radar for the first time when general manager Sean Clark was scouting former Musketeer Hagen Burrows. When the seventh-place Steel made it known they were on the market to sell, the Musketeers saw Schultz as a necessity.

“He'd been on our radar for a long time,” coach Jason Kersner said. "As Chicago was making some decisions to sell off some pieces this year as they look ahead to the future, he was by far the most intriguing name for us to try to get over here. It was a big deal that our general manager was able to swing to get him here, but we couldn't be more excited.”

Schultz played in his first game with the third-place Musketeers two days after being traded and has logged four games with Sioux City as the first-line right winger, a wrinkle from his usual position at center. Schultz has also been featured on the power play and already has five points in four games since joining his new team.

The forward brings a winning pedigree to Sioux City, having also won a gold medal at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge back in December with Team USA. Schultz was selected to be on that squad, comprised of the USHL’s top players, and had three goals and six points in five games.