Back from Olympics, Thompson leads Sabres to win over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. – Tage Thompson emerged from the snowy streets of New Jersey and onto the Buffalo Sabres’ team bus Wednesday morning, just after it had begun to pull away from the team hotel to head to the rink.

His slight tardiness was fodder for a few chirps from teammates, but understandable given the circumstances.

“Didn’t expect it,” his linemate, Peyton Krebs, said of Thompson’s attendance at the morning skate. “It kind of shows the character of the guy and how bad he wants to help us win here.”

Added goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: “If somebody has earned a day off tonight, it would’ve been him. But it tells about his character.”

Thompson won his Olympic gold medal in Milan on Sunday, then traveled from Italy to Miami to Washington D.C. There were celebrations along the way, of course – but never did they compromise his desire to be with the Sabres for the start of their playoff push.

The Sabres alternate captain showed up in a big way, scoring a goal and an assist to help carry the team to a 2-1 win over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center.

The victory – which opened a stretch of 25 games in 50 days to end the regular season – pushed the Sabres back into third place in the Atlantic Division by virtue of a tiebreaker over the Red Wings.

“I was obviously very excited to party and hang out with the guys (on Team USA), but we have something very special going on here, too,” Thompson said. “I think that winning feeling that we’ve just got a taste of is pretty addicting.

“I’d like to continue to chase that feeling and do what we set out to do at the beginning of the season with this group of guys. Obviously been with a lot of them for quite some time now. To accomplish a goal that we set out to do with these guys would be very special.”

The Olympic revelries continued pregame, as New Jersey held a ceremony honoring golden goal scorer Jack Hughes (who was also in the lineup after joining the Devils early Wednesday morning). Hughes ushered Thompson to join him at center ice to roaring applause from the New Jersey crowd, and Thompson received another loud ovation when he was called back to center ice for a ceremonial faceoff.