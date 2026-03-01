'We just took it to another level' | Sabres sweep road trip with emphatic win over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. – Rasmus Dahlin thought immediately about the opportunity awaiting him in Buffalo when his Olympic journey ended with Sweden earlier this month. Josh Norris referred to these late-season games as the biggest of his career.

Three games into this final push, the Sabres have risen to the occasion. They punctuated their road trip with an emphatic 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena on Saturday, their third straight victory.

The Sabres – alone in second place in the Atlantic Division – trail the first-place Lightning by four points with two head-to-head matchups remaining, both in Buffalo. (The Lightning do, however, have two games in hand.)

With each passing win, the tenor in the Sabres’ dressing room has been business as usual.

“We don’t get too high, we don’t get too low,” Dahlin said. “We just stick with it and work really hard. There was a lot of goals today, but we had a lot of blocked shots, a lot of good box outs. We’re playing the right way and it’s hard to play against us right now.”

Playing on the second of back-to-back nights (a situation they’ve thrived in this season), coach Lindy Ruff implored his team pregame to “put the heat on” the Lightning early. The Sabres answered that call with a dominant four-goal first period.

Dahlin and Norris opened the scoring with goals scored 50 seconds apart, then Norris added a second goal three minutes later. Tage Thompson tacked on the fourth goal late in the first period, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made crucial early saves, including a breakaway stop on Jake Guentzel.

Zach Metsa pounced on a turnover for the Sabres’ fifth goal early in the second period, prompting the Lightning to pull goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. He’d been arguably the hottest goaltender in the NHL, having gone 17-0-1 in his previous 18 games.

In fact, Tampa Bay was the only NHL team with more wins than Buffalo since the Sabres’ season turnaround began on Dec. 9. The Lightning had won 11 straight games on home ice and Nikita Kucherov, a Hart Trophy candidate, had points in 12 consecutive games.

Each of those streaks ended Saturday.

“It just shows that we’re a really good team,” Norris said. “We’ve known that for a while now. But we just reset and today’s a new game. We just go out there and do our thing. I think we just have a lot of belief in ourselves right now. It’s a lot of fun playing.”

“We just took it to another level, which was unreal,” added Dahlin.