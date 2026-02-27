Sabres partner with Roswell Park to raise funds for 'Bald for Bucks' initiative

The Buffalo Sabres are partnering with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and its Bald for Bucks initiative to raise funds for critical cancer research and patient-care programs throughout the month of March.

Fans can visit Sabres.com/BaldForBucks to donate, with donations of $50 or more receiving an exclusive Sabres-branded Bald for Bucks T-shirt.

All money raised will remain in Western New York with the goal of accelerating promising research projects and supporting programs that assist patients during their cancer journey.

“The Buffalo Sabres have long supported Roswell Park’s mission to end cancer, stepping up as vocal advocates for the cause. I am energized to see Marty and Dan once again shaving their heads to raise critical funds for cancer research and patient care programs. Together, through Bald for Bucks, we’re taking a stand against cancer and spreading hope to patients everywhere," said Candace Johnson, PhD, President and CEO of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The Sabres have been annual supporters of Bald for Bucks and are proud to have helped raise over $770,000 toward the initiative. Sabres broadcasters Dan Dunleavy and Marty Biron will once again have their heads shaved live during the MSG broadcast on March 28 in support of fundraising efforts.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to once again participate in Bald for Bucks and stand behind the incredible work of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center,” said Martin Biron, Buffalo Sabres broadcaster. “The impact this initiative continues to have on our community is inspiring and it serves as a reminder of what we can accomplish when we come together to support one another.”

Find more information on cancer screening at Roswell Park here.