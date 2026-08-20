Red Wings acquire Sutter Muzzatti from Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations

Okemos native signed to two-year, entry-level contract

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By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today acquired forward Sutter Muzzatti from the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations. Additionally, the Red Wings have signed Muzzatti to a two-year, entry-level contract.

Muzzatti, 23, spent the 2025-26 season at the University of Notre Dame and ranked among the team leaders with 13 goals (T2nd), 19 assists (2nd), 32 points (2nd), 42 penalty minutes (4th), three power play goals (T4th), one shorthanded goal (T1st), 96 shots (4th) and a 13.5 shooting percentage (2nd) in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 241-pound forward transferred to Notre Dame after recording 50 points (19-31-50) and 129 penalty minutes in 78 games at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute from 2022-25. Originally selected by Nashville in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, Muzzatti was named to the ECAC All-Rookie Team in 2022-23. He is the son of Jason Muzzatti, who appeared in 62 NHL games between the pipes with the Calgary Flames, Hartford Whalers, New York Rangers and San Jose Sharks from 1993-98.

A native of Okemos, Mich., Muzzatti played two seasons with the Austin Bruins in the North American Hockey League from 2020-22. In all, Muzzatti tallied 59 points (17-42-59) and 100 penalty minutes in 80 games with the Bruins, in addition to one assist in three postseason contests. Muzzatti also scored a goal in his lone appearance with the U.S. National Team Development Program during the 2020-21 campaign. Additionally, Muzzatti skated in two games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the United States Hockey League in 2019-20. Muzzatti was a product of the Meijer AAA hockey program in East Lansing, Mich.

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