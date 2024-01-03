World Juniors Update: Kulonummi Headed to Semis with Finland, Wood Eliminated with Canada

In his first appearance with Finland’s U-20 squad, the 19-year-old blueliner has tallied two assists in five games.

Taken 84th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft, Kulonummi has skated with Finland at the U-18 tournament twice before, most recently notching five assists in six outings en route to a bronze medal and serving as alternate captain alongside fellow Preds prospect Joakim Kemell at the 2022 tournament.

Predators 2023 first-round pick Matthew Wood was eliminated from the tournament with Team Canada on Tuesday after a 3-2 upset to Team Czechia.

In his first appearance at the U-20 tournament, Wood - Team Canada’s second-youngest skater - put up two goals and two assists in five outings.