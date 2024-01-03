World Juniors Update: Kulonummi Headed to Semis with Finland, Wood Eliminated with Canada

Predators Defensive Prospect Set to Face Team USA in World Junior Championship Semifinal Game on Thursday

Kulonummi 2
By Zach Gilchriest
@ZachGilchriest Beat Writer & Content Manager

Nashville Predators defensive prospect Kasper Kulonummi is set to appear in the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship semifinals after Team Finland bested Slovakia by a 4-3 overtime decision on Tuesday.

Kulonummi will now face Team USA on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. CT, with the game set to broadcast on NHL Network.

In his first appearance with Finland’s U-20 squad, the 19-year-old blueliner has tallied two assists in five games. 

Taken 84th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft, Kulonummi has skated with Finland at the U-18 tournament twice before, most recently notching five assists in six outings en route to a bronze medal and serving as alternate captain alongside fellow Preds prospect Joakim Kemell at the 2022 tournament.

Predators 2023 first-round pick Matthew Wood was eliminated from the tournament with Team Canada on Tuesday after a 3-2 upset to Team Czechia.

In his first appearance at the U-20 tournament, Wood - Team Canada’s second-youngest skater - put up two goals and two assists in five outings.

The winner of Thursday’s semifinal matchup will advance to the championship game, where they will face off against the winner of the Sweden-Czechia game. That game is set for Friday at 12:30 p.m. CT.

News Feed

Saros Earns Second Shutout of Season as Predators Defeat Blackhawks 3-0

Saros Earns Second Shutout of Season as Predators Defeat Blackhawks 3-0
GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, Jan. 2

GAME DAY: Blackhawks vs. Preds, Jan. 2
From Steamed Vegetables to Clean Laundry, Nashville Predators Players Issue New Year's Resolutions for 2024

From Steamed Vegetables to Clean Laundry, Nashville Predators Players Issue New Year's Resolutions for 2024
Preds Year in Review: Best of 2023

Preds Year in Review: Best of 2023
Predators Reassign Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Reassign Yaroslav Askarov to Milwaukee (AHL)
Askarov Earns First Career Win as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2 in Shootout

Askarov Earns First Career Win as Predators Defeat Capitals 3-2 in Shootout
GAME DAY: Preds at Capitals, Dec. 30

GAME DAY: Preds at Capitals, Dec. 30
Forsberg, Nyquist Tally Twice in Predators 5-4 OT Loss to Red Wings

Forsberg, Nyquist Tally Twice in Predators 5-4 OT Loss to Red Wings
GAME DAY: Preds at Red Wings, Dec. 29

GAME DAY: Preds at Red Wings, Dec. 29
This Month in SMASHVILLE History: December

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: December
Askarov Makes Bridgestone Arena Debut as Predators Fall to Hurricanes, 5-2

Askarov Makes Bridgestone Arena Debut as Predators Fall to Hurricanes, 5-2
Recalled to Nashville, Askarov Eager to Soak in NHL Experience with Predators

Recalled to Nashville, Askarov Eager to Soak in NHL Experience with Predators
Predators Recall Yaroslav Askarov from Milwaukee (AHL)

Predators Recall Yaroslav Askarov from Milwaukee (AHL)
GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Dec. 27

GAME DAY: Hurricanes vs. Preds, Dec. 27
Predators First Round Pick Matthew Wood Feeling 'Very Fortunate' as World Juniors Begin

Predators First Round Pick Matthew Wood Feeling 'Very Fortunate' as World Juniors Begin
Predators Disappointed in 3-2 Loss to Stars

Predators Disappointed in 3-2 Loss to Stars
GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Dec. 23

GAME DAY: Stars vs. Preds, Dec. 23
'I'm Extremely Proud of Him': John Novak Recounts His Son's Path to 100 NHL Games

'I'm Extremely Proud of Him': John Novak Recounts His Son's Path to 100 NHL Games