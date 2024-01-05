Kiefer Sure Would: Preds Winger Kiefer Sherwood on the POP 

Sherwood Joins Max Herz & Kara Hammer for Episode 216 of the Preds Official Podcast

POP 216
By Max Herz
@MaxHerzTalks Host, Predators Official Podcast

Nashville Predators winger Kiefer Sherwood joins the podcast (16:50) to discuss why Nashville has been such a perfect place for the past two years of his career, his amateur hockey journey across three Ohioan stops and his athletic family, including his younger brother & former Pred Kole Sherwood.

Plus Kara Hammer and Max Herz recap a fun week of Preds hockey, Filip Forsberg's All-Star nomination, and 90s Night at Bridgestone Arena!

