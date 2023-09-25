Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers Doubleheader

News Feed

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far
Cole Smith an Early Standout at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Hard Not to Like Him'

Cole Smith an Early Standout at Preds Training Camp: 'It's Hard Not to Like Him'
They Said It: Returning Preds Players Recap Day 2 of Training Camp

They Said It: Returning Preds Players Recap Day 2 of Training Camp
Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins

Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins
Nashville Predators to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Nashville Predators to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month
Predators 2023-24 Training Camp Primer

Predators 2023-24 Training Camp Primer
Barry Trotz: Every Player at Preds Training Camp 'Has a Lot to Prove'

Barry Trotz: Every Player at Preds Training Camp 'Has a Lot to Prove'
Preds Prospects Fall to Carolina, 3-2, in Game 3 of Southeast Rookie Showcase

Preds Prospects Fall to Carolina, 3-2, in Game 3 of Southeast Rookie Showcase
Reid Schaefer on His First Preds Rookie Camp: 'I Just Want to Enjoy It'

Reid Schaefer on His First Preds Rookie Camp: 'I Just Want to Enjoy It'
Preds Prospects Drop 4-2 Decision to Florida at Southeast Rookie Showcase

Preds Prospects Drop 4-2 Decision to Florida at Southeast Rookie Showcase
Predators Prospects Fall to Tampa Bay 4-3 in First Game of Southeast Rookie Showcase

Predators Prospects Fall to Tampa Bay 4-3 in First Game of Southeast Rookie Showcase
Preds Prospects Prepare to Take the Ice at Southeast Rookie Showcase

Preds Prospects Prepare to Take the Ice at Southeast Rookie Showcase
Top Preds Prospects to Watch at 2023 Rookie Camp

Top Preds Prospects to Watch at 2023 Rookie Camp
Nashville Predators Foundation Celebrates 25 Years with Annual Weekend of Giving

Nashville Predators Foundation Celebrates 25 Years with Annual Weekend of Giving
Nashville Predators 2023 Training Camp Opens Sept. 20

Predators 2023 Training Camp Opens Sept. 20
This Month in SMASHVILLE History: September

This Month in SMASHVILLE History: September
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Center

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Center
Nashville Predators 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Right Wing

Preds 2023-24 Roster Breakdown: Right Wing

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Panthers Doubleheader

Nashville Visits Florida for Exhibition Doubleheader to Kick Off 2023 Preseason Schedule

GettyImages-1247648113

© Joel Auerbach

By Emma Lingan
@Emma_Lingan Senior Content Manager & Beat Reporter

The Nashville Predators will get their first taste of game action ahead of the 2023-24 season with not one, but two exhibition games against the Florida Panthers Monday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

The contests, set for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT, continue the annual tradition of preseason doubleheaders between the Preds and Panthers dating back to 2011-12. They will give Head Coach Andrew Brunette and his staff a chance to evaluate players in a game environment after practicing and scrimmaging in training camp this past week.

Of the 61 players attending Preds training camp, 40 will dress and play at some point Monday to give the coaching staff an early look at their options for the 2023-24 season.

Rosters

The split-squad rosters for each game can be found HERE.

Last Time Out

The Preds and Panthers split last year’s preseason doubleheader at Bridgestone Arena. Nashville dropped the first game 4-3 in overtime but responded with a 4-0 shutout victory in Game 2.

Back Where It All Began

Monday will mark a homecoming of sorts for Brunette, who got his first taste of NHL head coaching experience in Florida. In 2021-22, Brunette took over as interim head coach of the Panthers less than a month into the campaign and guided the club to the best regular season in franchise history, going 58-18-6 (122 points) en route to the Presidents' Trophy. In addition to owning the League's best record, the Panthers led the NHL in goals (337) and posted a power-play percentage of 24.4 percent, tied for the NHL's fourth-best mark.

Several Florida skaters established offensive career highs under Brunette’s leadership, including Aleksander Barkov (39 goals), Jonathan Huberdeau (85 assists and 115 points), Sam Reinhart (82 points) and Aaron Ekblad (57 points); Barkov was a finalist for the Selke Trophy and Huberdeau was named to the NHL's Second All-Star Team. For his efforts, Brunette finished second in voting for the Jack Adams Award, given to the NHL's top head coach.

Watch & Listen

Both of Monday's games will be streamed live on NashvillePredators.com.

Fans may also listen to the games on 102.5 The Game with Pete Weber and Hal Gill on the call and pregame, postgame and intermission coverage from Max Herz.

Related Content

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far

Inside Preds Training Camp: Five Takeaways Thus Far
Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins

Five Questions Facing the Predators as Training Camp Begins
Nashville Predators 2023 Training Camp Opens Sept. 20

Predators 2023 Training Camp Opens Sept. 20
Barry Trotz: Every Player at Preds Training Camp 'Has a Lot to Prove'

Barry Trotz: Every Player at Preds Training Camp 'Has a Lot to Prove'